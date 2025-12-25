Mislabeled Gas Pumps Leave Drivers Needing Thousands In Repairs

Have you ever gone to a gas station and been presented with multiple pumps, each one a different color? It's a fairly ubiquitous design template, common to almost any station that sells both gasoline and diesel. One way people can tell the difference between the two fuel types is by the color of the pump: gas pumps are often black, while diesel pumps are typically green. Unfortunately for some drivers who stopped at a Metro Gas station in Southington, Connecticut, a regular fuel stop became very expensive after the fuel delivery company in charge of refueling the pumps mistakenly put diesel in the gas tank and gas in the diesel tank.

Gas stations, like cars, have to be refueled when the tanks run empty, which is why you see fuel tankers stop by every now and then with hoses connected to the ground; those lead to large underground storage tanks that hold the fuel you then pump into your car. Pumping the wrong fuel type into your car can be catastrophic, causing potentially thousands of dollars in repairs, which is why the two sides are usually clearly labeled for those who pump their own gas. Sadly for the drivers who stopped by on November 29, 2025, such a fate befell their cars, though it wasn't their fault by any means.

Upon realizing the mistake, the gas station reportedly cleaned the tanks the next day, though it still fell to drivers to get their vehicles repaired. This placed some drivers at a severe deficit, to the tune of $17,000 for one poor man with a BMW requiring a full fuel system swap. The company in charge of gas deliveries at the time, Forbes Fuel, is reportedly handling cases directly, albeit with dubious results.