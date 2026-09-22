5 Appliance Brands Consumers Regret Buying Most
Not all appliances are created equal, and knowing which brands to stay away from can save you both hundreds of dollars and a major headache. Based on rankings from Consumer Reports and ConsumerAffairs, along with user reviews and overall value for price across several key factors, the five appliance brands to avoid are Haier, Electrolux, Viking, JennAir, and Dacor. If you're wondering what Consumer Reports ranks as the most reliable kitchen appliance brand, it's actually Gaggenau, which recently overtook the previous leader, LG.
As for those toward the bottom of the list, it's important to note that they're not typically poor quality across the board. For example, a brand may fare poorly on refrigerator reliability but excel at making premium dishwashers. So if you don't mind mixing and matching appliance brands, it often makes sense to pick and choose based on brand reliability and overall feature set for each appliance type.
With that said, reliability isn't the only factor to keep in mind when buying a new appliance. Shoddy customer service, complicated repairs, underwhelming feature sets, and inflated price tags can all make otherwise capable appliance brands tough to recommend. Some brands on this list stand out for specific problem areas, while others simply struggle to deliver the overall reliability you would reasonably expect for the price.
1. Haier
Haier is one of the world's most well-known appliance manufacturers, but it's not always known for the right things. Negative reviews don't usually highlight a lack of features or inflated prices – they usually complain about poor reliability and what happens when something goes wrong. Haier currently has a bleak 1.2 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, based on more than 2,000 owner reviews. Refrigerators, washing machines, and other appliances failing prematurely — sometimes out of the box — paired with lengthy waits for repairs and issues sourcing replacement parts are common customer complaints.
Haier's refrigerators, in particular, draw negative attention. ConsumerAffairs' Haier refrigerator reviews, which average 1 star across 190+ reviews, include complaints about faulty compressors, inconsistent cooling, control board failures, and appliances becoming prohibitively expensive to repair after just a few years of operation. Head to Reddit for first-person user reports, and you'll see that many Haier owners have reported refrigerators failing within six months and difficulty getting satisfactory service.
That doesn't mean every product Haier produces is poor quality, of course. Many customer reviews and anecdotes also say owners use Haier appliances for several years with only minor issues you would expect from any appliance (like general wear and tear). In other words, Haier certainly isn't a bad choice across the board, but it's important to research the specific appliance you're thinking of purchasing to see how owners fare with reliability and repairs.
2. Electrolux
Electrolux makes some truly outstanding appliances, but its laundry machines, in particular, have received poor reviews for longevity. ConsumerAffairs currently gives Electrolux washers and dryers just 1.2 out of 5 stars, with most of its 230 ratings at one star. Read through user complaints, and you'll see everything from dryers needing several cycles to properly dry clothes to premature failures and costly repairs. The Electrolux Reviews page on ConsumerAffairs tells a similar story, with many owners reporting appliances like washers, dryers, and refrigerators needing repairs or full replacements shortly after purchase.
Owners have also criticized some frustrating design decisions. In one Reddit thread comparing Electrolux and LG (and another thread discussing Electrolux front-load washers), users warned of the difficult-to-access drain filter found on some Electrolux washer units. What's more, Electrolux recently issued one of the largest refrigerator recalls in history, affecting over 380,000 units.
With that said, keep in mind that Electrolux isn't a brand to write off entirely. Many of its appliances offer uniquely useful features, and a large number of owners mention years of trouble-free service — the previously mentioned Reddit discussion on Electrolux front-load washers includes owners praising their machines for quiet operation, impressive cleaning performance, and longevity without major issues. So if an Electrolux appliance catches your eye, it may still be worth considering, but questionable laundry reliability for certain units and a high number of negative owner reviews make researching the model you're interested in especially important.
3. Viking
Viking is one of those brands that looks amazing on paper but doesn't perform well due to poor reliability. In fact, Consumer Reports ranks Viking dead last of 24 major kitchen appliance brands, with an average reliability score of just 30 out of 100. CR also rates Viking cooking ranges particularly poorly for reliability — its survey data found that 19% of Viking wall ovens had trouble heating properly, compared with an average of just 9% across all brands.
If Viking's appliances were more affordable, this wouldn't be as much of an issue — but seeing as how you're paying premium prices for Viking hardware, you should get premium reliability in return. Meanwhile, Viking refrigerators currently carry a 1.3-star rating from 1,695 reviews on ConsumerAffairs, with owners reporting inconsistent cooling, ice makers that don't make ice, and expensive, repeated repairs. Viking range reviews from CA (1.2 stars from over 2,200 ratings) see similar complaints about unreliable components, sporadic temperature control, and frequent repairs.
In one Reddit thread titled "PSA: Avoid Viking at all costs," several commenters criticize the brand's out-of-box quality and customer support, while another Viking refrigerator owner reported spending more than $10,000 on a refrigerator that had problems with the cooling system, freezer fan, and ice maker from the very first day and wasn't properly fixed even after 20 service calls. So while Viking appliances offer professional aesthetics, powerful burners, and premium customization, poor reliability makes its steep asking prices hard to justify compared with competitors.
4. JennAir
JennAir is Whirlpool's luxury appliance brand (and is actually one of several major appliance brands owned by Whirlpool), offering high-end designs, built-in appliances, and premium features — but the user experience doesn't always match the price tag. It's currently rated just 1.1 out of 5 stars across more than 500 reviews on ConsumerAffairs, with many owners complaining about frequent repairs and lackluster customer service. You'll find everything from failed control panels on $5,000 ovens to refrigerators needing more than five service appointments in two years.
In fact, you'll find that JennAir refrigerators often land themselves in customer review crosshairs. ConsumerAffairs' JennAir refrigerator reviews include complaints about expensive, repeated repairs, rust buildup, and malfunctioning water dispensers, with some owners even warning others to "run away from JennAir."
The need for frequent repairs matters more with JennAir than with a typical freestanding appliance brand because it sells a lot of built-in appliances like refrigerators, wall ovens, cooktops, and downdraft systems that are integrated into walls, cabinets, or countertops. Repairing or replacing one can quickly turn into an involved home improvement project and can often leave you with a dilemma: pay to keep an expensive appliance running, or pay to modify your kitchen and accommodate the replacement.
5. Dacor
Dacor is another luxury appliance brand where the high cost of entry can make reliability problems especially difficult to justify. Dacor currently holds a 1.0 out of 5-star rating on ConsumerAffairs, based on 600 reviews. Complaints span the company's entire lineup of appliances — including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, and dishwashers — with owners reporting the usual suspects: vital component failures early on, frequent service calls, complicated repair processes, and difficulty with customer support.
Like JennAir, these appliances carry high price tags. Dacor competes in the same premium segment as brands like Miele, Sub-Zero, and Thermador, and some owners report spending thousands on individual appliances only to run into problems early in their lifespan. One Dacor range owner (and baker) reported paying more than $5,000 for a range whose hinges failed over time, were replaced, and then failed again shortly after service.
You may have had positive experiences with Dacor in the past, or heard different things about the brand altogether; that's because today's Dacor isn't quite the same company that built its reputation decades ago. Samsung acquired Dacor in 2016, and the companies married Dacor's luxury-kitchen focus with Samsung's manufacturing.
How we listed these brands
To select these brands, we first did broad research on the most respected and reliable appliance brands. We aggregated user and expert reviews from sources like ConsumerAffairs and Consumer Reports, Reddit, and retail sites including Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy. We also reviewed SlashGear's best-of roundups and buying advice, including which washing machine brand is the most reliable, every major refrigerator brand ranked from worst to best, and more.
We also specifically scanned 1-, 2-, and 3-star reviews for repeated issues with quality control, customer service, reliability, and repair simplicity. While massive brands like LG and Samsung have a considerable number of negative reviews, this is to be expected due to their far larger customer base and demand to ship a greater number of units than the brands on this list — these manufacturers were considered, but ultimately provide a better overall owner experience on average and often have much easier repair procedures thanks to simple part sourcing.