5 Appliance Brands Consumers Regret Buying Most

Not all appliances are created equal, and knowing which brands to stay away from can save you both hundreds of dollars and a major headache. Based on rankings from Consumer Reports and ConsumerAffairs, along with user reviews and overall value for price across several key factors, the five appliance brands to avoid are Haier, Electrolux, Viking, JennAir, and Dacor. If you're wondering what Consumer Reports ranks as the most reliable kitchen appliance brand, it's actually Gaggenau, which recently overtook the previous leader, LG.

As for those toward the bottom of the list, it's important to note that they're not typically poor quality across the board. For example, a brand may fare poorly on refrigerator reliability but excel at making premium dishwashers. So if you don't mind mixing and matching appliance brands, it often makes sense to pick and choose based on brand reliability and overall feature set for each appliance type.

With that said, reliability isn't the only factor to keep in mind when buying a new appliance. Shoddy customer service, complicated repairs, underwhelming feature sets, and inflated price tags can all make otherwise capable appliance brands tough to recommend. Some brands on this list stand out for specific problem areas, while others simply struggle to deliver the overall reliability you would reasonably expect for the price.