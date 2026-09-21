5 Car Parts You Might Not Realize Can Be Made Of Aluminum

When you think about the most common materials used in vehicle construction, steel and iron are probably the first things that come to mind. Then, of course, you have your other expected materials that play a smaller but also very important role — the rubber in the tires, the plastics and fabrics in the interior, or even the exotic, lightweight carbon fiber that supercars and high-end performance cars use liberally.

Then there's aluminum — the lighter metal that, in some ways, has been quietly transforming the auto industry. Aluminum's presence in the global car industry is nothing new. In fact, use of aluminum by car builders dates all the way back to sports and race cars the late 1800s and early 1900s. Car makers continued to use aluminum throughout the 20th century and then into the 2000s, though the more ambitious uses of it were usually limited to expensive, specialized luxury vehicles and performance cars.

However, thanks to 21st century advancements in technology, the overall use of aluminum in the auto industry has dramatically increased, to the point where you don't just find it in small parts or on high-end cars, but being used on almost every type of vehicle. Sure, steel might still be the industry standard, but many modern, mainstream vehicles use aluminum in significant ways, with the material found in everything from engine blocks and brake parts to complete truck bodies. Below, you'll find five different, perhaps unknown parts from today's vehicles that regularly use aluminum construction.