4 Of The Best Years To Consider If You Want To Buy A Used Ford F-150

This year marks the beginning of the 12th generation of the Ford F-150, and there honestly was not much change from the previous model. It was actually the last to use steel for its body and truck bed, bringing over many of the design elements that worked from the 11th generation. At the same time, Ford added a lot of technology-focused features that improved on the popular vehicle, including Bluetooth, a voice control system, and USB ports.

The 2009 model is praised for its beefy looks, comfortable ride, and towing capacity — over 11,000 pounds. While Ford is known for its recalls — and the Ford F-150 is no exception — the 2009 model has one of the lowest amounts of known issues on CarComplaints. Most of the complaints revolve around the engine, but are more annoyances than detrimental, like clattering and stuttering. The 2009 only came with V8 engine options, with the Coyote being one of the most reliable Ford engines ever made, according to Ford techs.

You can find the 2009 model for as low as $5,675 for the Regular Cab, according to Kelley Blue Book. Of course, the price you pay depends on a lot of various factors, like the condition and mileage. High mileage options will be cheaper, but owners trust them to run just fine — you may just need to replace some older parts.