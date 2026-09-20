4 Of The Best Years To Consider If You Want To Buy A Used Ford F-150
America loves the Ford F-150 — it was actually the best-selling vehicle of 2025, even beating out popular SUVs like the Toyota RAV4 and fellow trucks like the Chevy Silverado. The F-150 is known for its relative affordability, its impressive towing, and solid drivetrain options. There's a reason it's been a bestseller in the United States for decades.
However, if you're on the market for a used model, not every generation of the Ford F-150 is made equal, and some years have more known issues than others. Some model years have impactful upgrades and new designs that changed everything. Based on capability, complaints, common problems, features, and design, these are the best years to consider if you want a used Ford F-150. The average price is also included, giving a wide range of options for every price point. If you're looking for some of the years to avoid, we have you covered on that as well.
1997 Ford F-150
The 10th generation of the Ford F-150 goes from 1997 to 2004. This was a monumental generation for the F-Series since Ford split up the lineup. In 1999, the F-150 was made into a pickup for personal use, while the F-250 and F-350 were considered part of the F-Series Super Duty line. But before that, there was the 1997. Within the 10th generation, this model year has fewer complaints on CarComplaints, with the biggest customer concern being spark plugs ejecting themselves. This issue continued into the 1998 model.
The 1997 Ford F-150 saw a lot of meaningful changes to the best-selling pickup, including a very appealing new exterior, a roomier interior, and some exciting new options, like leather seats and a six-disc CD changer. It started out with a 4.2-liter V6 or a 4.6-liter V8, which could tow up to 7,500 pounds. In other words, it was capable and stylish for its time. To this day, drivers claim it's as reliable as ever. The current resale value is around $2,465, according to Kelley Blue Book, which isn't too shabby for a truck that is known for pushing past 300,000 miles on the odometer.
2009 Ford F-150
This year marks the beginning of the 12th generation of the Ford F-150, and there honestly was not much change from the previous model. It was actually the last to use steel for its body and truck bed, bringing over many of the design elements that worked from the 11th generation. At the same time, Ford added a lot of technology-focused features that improved on the popular vehicle, including Bluetooth, a voice control system, and USB ports.
The 2009 model is praised for its beefy looks, comfortable ride, and towing capacity — over 11,000 pounds. While Ford is known for its recalls — and the Ford F-150 is no exception — the 2009 model has one of the lowest amounts of known issues on CarComplaints. Most of the complaints revolve around the engine, but are more annoyances than detrimental, like clattering and stuttering. The 2009 only came with V8 engine options, with the Coyote being one of the most reliable Ford engines ever made, according to Ford techs.
You can find the 2009 model for as low as $5,675 for the Regular Cab, according to Kelley Blue Book. Of course, the price you pay depends on a lot of various factors, like the condition and mileage. High mileage options will be cheaper, but owners trust them to run just fine — you may just need to replace some older parts.
2019 Ford F-150
If you ask Ford F-150 owners which year is the most reliable, many of them are quick to point to the 13th generation, which was 2015 to 2020. Why? The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine with the 10-speed automatic transmission has the community's respect for being the most reliable drivetrain option. The 2019 is a solid choice from the 13th generation since Ford ironed out a lot of the generation's earlier issues — there are fewer complaints on CarComplaints and positive reviews from customers on other sites, like Edmunds, with comments highlighting its towing, comfort, and tech.
The 2019 Ford F-150 comes with a smooth ride and supportive seats, and the interior feels quality and offers plenty of storage options. When searching for a 2019 model, be on the lookout for engine and transmission issues like oil consumption, stalling, and incorrect shifting. A solid used 2019 Ford F-150 should go for $14,100 (per Kelley Blue Book) depending on condition, mileage, and your location.
2022 Ford F-150
The current generation is often considered one of the best Ford F-150 generations, starting with the 2021 model. The 2022 has a wide selection of powertrain options, as it was the first year the F-150 ever offered hybrid. Our review of the current generation Ford F-150 praised the V6 hybrid option for its driving performance and usefulness — it can be used as a mobile generator. The hybrid version also has an incredible towing capacity of up to 12,700 pounds.
Compared to previous generations, the 14th generation barely has any negative feedback on CarComplaints. The 2025 model doesn't even have any complaints at all, but if you're looking for a used F-150, the 2022 is much more affordable and still has very few issues — the most common being a failed factory battery. This could allow you to splurge on a higher trim model, which has an appealing and technology-packed interior. The 2022 Ford F-150 Super Cab should be priced around $20,200, according to Kelley Blue Book. And since it's a bit newer, you likely won't have to do any major maintenance if you find one that was taken care of.