Ford Has Had 19 Recalls In 2026 (And It's Only March)

In less than three months since the start of 2026, Ford has amassed a staggering number of recalls ­— a total of 19, one of which amounts for over four million cars and trucks recalled. Ford frequently joins the list of brands with the most recalls to their name.

Some of these recalls were quite small, and only one came with a "Do Not Drive" warning by the NHTSA. Still, this one extremely serious recall applied to almost 16,000 vehicles. In total, the 19 recalls affected well over seven million vehicles (at time of writing, the precise number is 7,399,060). We're not even 25% of the way through the year, and Ford's already well on its way to beat its 2025 record of nearly 13 million recalled vehicles.

Those numbers sure look like Ford's quality control isn't quite what it used to be, and while there might be some truth to it, these numbers can look scarier than they really are. Many of these recalls, including the one that affected over 4.3 million vehicles, were fixed by a software update, which was often delivered over-the-air. Ford did not manually collect over seven million vehicles from owners to perform expensive repairs on them.

We should also point out that, just because the year started out really poorly for Ford, it doesn't mean it will continue so. The 4.3 million vehicle recall was many times larger than any recall from 2025, and it'll likely be the largest of the year. In other words, the first quarter of 2026 was almost certainly an outlier.