Ford Techs Say This Is The Most Reliable F-150 Engine
Ford's F-150 lineup has never had more options under the hood. Buyers can choose from a naturally aspirated V6, several EcoBoost turbocharged V6s, a hybrid, or even the all-electric Lightning. But when the people who work on these trucks every day were asked which engine they would trust, their answers were clear and to the point. In a video from TCCustoms, almost all of the technicians at Town & Country Ford all agreed on the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 as the best option.
One mechanic said that the Coyote was "bulletproof" because its simpler, naturally aspirated design means it won't have as many problems over time. Others said that working on it is much easier than working on tighter, turbocharged engines, where even small repairs can be a hassle. It wasn't about nostalgia or bragging about how the Coyote is one of the best V8s of all time; it was about what lasts, and what they see working well in the real world.
Many truck owners on an F-150 Reddit forum concur as well. The V8 is said to have fewer issues than trucks with EcoBoost engines. The Coyote frequently comes up in discussions about how dependable F-150 engines are over the long term, with the big V8 taking trumps over the smaller EcoBoost options. For buyers looking for that security, it's encouraging to know that many owners and professionals who are well-versed in these engines all back the V8.
Why techs trust the Coyote V8
One of the Coyote's greatest attributes comes in the form of its simplicity. The legendary engine tends to be more reliable than other options in the F-150 lineup thanks to its lack of complex parts like turbos and intercoolers. It's a tried and tested recipe that has, for many owners, resulted in far more time on the road or trails than in the shop.
While some will argue otherwise, recent events have only justified this notion of the Coyote being the most reliable engine. Ford had to recall its 2.7-liter and 3.0-liter EcoBoost engines due to a valve problem that could have caused sudden engine failure, an issue that has found Ford at the center of a lawsuit. Ford responded by extending warranties and replacing damaged engines. The bigger 3.5-liter EcoBoost can also have its problems, with issues around the cam phaser happening frequently enough to get mechanics' attention.
While it is certainly not perfect, as no engine is, the Coyote V8 has managed to avoid some of these common issues. It's thanks to this history of fewer issues that it remains the most popular choice amongst Ford techs when it comes to reliability. That being said, the 3.5-liter and 2.7-liter EcoBoosts still receive praise from some technicians and drivers when it comes to reliability, even if they have had issues here and there.
The future of the Coyote powerplant
The Coyote V8 might be winning over mechanics right now, but its future isn't set in stone. Ford is putting more and more effort into hybrid systems and all-electric trucks like the Lightning. Stricter emissions standards and regulations have changed car design, meaning that car companies have to prioritize efficiency ahead of displacement. Thus, people who want a big, reliable, naturally aspirated V8 might not have the luxury to do so for much longer.
This uncertainty may very well be one of the things strengthening the Coyote's reputation. It belongs to what is becoming a rare breed of high-displacement, straightforward, and dependable engines. And for truck owners who intend to keep their pickups for a long time, that might make the Coyote even more alluring.
Ford also knows how loyal V8 fans are to the brand. The company has kept improving the Coyote for each generation, making sure it meets modern emissions standards while upholding Ford's reputation of being "Built Tough." So if you're looking for the most reliable F-150 engine, trust the technicians when they say the Coyote V8 is their pick of the bunch.