Ford Techs Say This Is The Most Reliable F-150 Engine

Ford's F-150 lineup has never had more options under the hood. Buyers can choose from a naturally aspirated V6, several EcoBoost turbocharged V6s, a hybrid, or even the all-electric Lightning. But when the people who work on these trucks every day were asked which engine they would trust, their answers were clear and to the point. In a video from TCCustoms, almost all of the technicians at Town & Country Ford all agreed on the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 as the best option.

One mechanic said that the Coyote was "bulletproof" because its simpler, naturally aspirated design means it won't have as many problems over time. Others said that working on it is much easier than working on tighter, turbocharged engines, where even small repairs can be a hassle. It wasn't about nostalgia or bragging about how the Coyote is one of the best V8s of all time; it was about what lasts, and what they see working well in the real world.

Many truck owners on an F-150 Reddit forum concur as well. The V8 is said to have fewer issues than trucks with EcoBoost engines. The Coyote frequently comes up in discussions about how dependable F-150 engines are over the long term, with the big V8 taking trumps over the smaller EcoBoost options. For buyers looking for that security, it's encouraging to know that many owners and professionals who are well-versed in these engines all back the V8.