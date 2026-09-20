9 Brands Owned By WD-40

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When we talk about WD-40, we imagine a blue-and-yellow can that can solve most of our indoor and outdoor problems, particularly involving lubrication and rust prevention. But this water displacer (hence the "WD") that the company has sold since 1953 is the face of a much bigger operation. If you've ever wondered who owns WD-40 and where it is made, the short version is that the San Diego-based WD-40 Company runs a whole portfolio of household names, many of which you have probably used.

Some products came under the company's umbrella after their own companies were acquired. Others were older products that simply changed hands over the decades and ended up under the same roof. A few aren't lubricants or sprays at all. Many built their own loyal followings long before WD-40 ever bought them. There is a reason people are still surprised by how many WD-40 products exist beyond the classic blue-and-yellow spray can.

Before we get into the list, here is one fascinating fact about WD-40 — The formula is a trade secret, so much so that the company never filed a patent for it, and only a single person is aware of its ingredients. With that said, here are nine companies owned by WD-40.