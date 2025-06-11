Who Owns WD-40 And Where Is It Made?
You probably know WD-40 as the blue and yellow can that has over 2,000+ uses around the home, office, garage, or job site. Initially conceived for the aerospace industry to protect against rust while displacing moisture 72 years ago, the Rocket Chemical Company of San Diego, California, perfected the original WD-40 concoction after 40 attempts, hence christening their creation WD-40 or Water Displacement 40th Formula. Contrary to what rumors state, NASA didn't invent WD-40, and it wasn't even the space agency that first put WD-40 to the test. That distinction belongs to aerospace contractor Corvair, who readily applied WD-40 to the outer skins of their Atlas Missile.
The Rocket Chemical Company changed its name to WD-40 Company to pay homage to their worldwide bestselling product in 1970. Despite the name change, the WD-40 HQ remains in San Diego, California, but its business practices and manufacturing processes for the iconic Multi-Use Product differ from those of other companies. The WD-40 Company employs a capital-light strategy and only manufactures a small portion of its product. Instead, the company manufactures the WD-40 secret formula in four global locations and outsources it to contract manufacturers worldwide. In turn, the contract manufacturers blend additional ingredients, do the packaging, and ship it to customers globally.
WD-40's unique business model
The WD-40 Company's capital-light approach enabled it to focus on expanding and acquiring other brands. It has since launched the WD-40 Specialist lineup of professional-grade lubricants and degreasers, which includes a Gel Lube that features a thicker, foamier consistency while retaining the lubricating and rust-busting attributes of the original WD-40 Multi-Use Product. The company also sells bike and motorcycle care products and owns brands like Carpet Fresh, 3-IN-ONE, 2000 Flushes, Lava Soap, X-14, and Spot Shot.
Despite having an umbrella of products under its wing, the WD-40 Company does not operate complicated production lines. It focuses solely on manufacturing and mixing the WD-40 secret formula. For its other brands, the company operates more than twelve filling and packaging centers across the United States, including a tablet-making plant, a bar soap factory, and seven aerosol packaging centers. The company's unconventional business model has enabled revenue to grow from around $10 million in the early 1970s to $590.6 million by fiscal year 2024.
Of course, the Multi-Use spray remains the bestselling WD-40 product. However, please note that there are limitations to its application despite its reputation for versatility. The unexpected uses for WD-40 include removing crayon stains and graffiti, but it's best to keep the lubricating formula away from your car's brakes and the PVC pipes around the home.