Who Owns WD-40 And Where Is It Made?

You probably know WD-40 as the blue and yellow can that has over 2,000+ uses around the home, office, garage, or job site. Initially conceived for the aerospace industry to protect against rust while displacing moisture 72 years ago, the Rocket Chemical Company of San Diego, California, perfected the original WD-40 concoction after 40 attempts, hence christening their creation WD-40 or Water Displacement 40th Formula. Contrary to what rumors state, NASA didn't invent WD-40, and it wasn't even the space agency that first put WD-40 to the test. That distinction belongs to aerospace contractor Corvair, who readily applied WD-40 to the outer skins of their Atlas Missile.

The Rocket Chemical Company changed its name to WD-40 Company to pay homage to their worldwide bestselling product in 1970. Despite the name change, the WD-40 HQ remains in San Diego, California, but its business practices and manufacturing processes for the iconic Multi-Use Product differ from those of other companies. The WD-40 Company employs a capital-light strategy and only manufactures a small portion of its product. Instead, the company manufactures the WD-40 secret formula in four global locations and outsources it to contract manufacturers worldwide. In turn, the contract manufacturers blend additional ingredients, do the packaging, and ship it to customers globally.