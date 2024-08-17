WD-40 Vs. WD-40 Gel Lube: What's The Difference & When Should You Use Each Type?

The red and blue WD-40 can has an almost endless array of uses for home, commercial, and industrial applications. From lubricating and protecting moving parts to more odd WD-40 hacks breaking in baseball gloves or removing crayon markings from walls, the multi-use product has become an all-around problem solver for cars, trucks, mowers, boats, engine builders, and the typical DIY enthusiast.

Advertisement

The WD-40 Company — formerly known as the Rocket Chemical Company — expanded its product lineup in 2011 by introducing the Specialist line of lubricants and protectants. These "professional-grade" products include an electric parts cleaner, a silicone spray, a degreasing lubricant, and a dry lube.

The Specialist line also features the Gel Lube no-drip spray, a heavy-duty lubricant that WD-40 claims can dispel moisture and prevent rust for up to one year. It still contains the patented lubricating formula that WD-40 initially developed for space rockets, and it remains safe to use on metal, plastic, or rubber parts. Still, it has a thicker, gel-like consistency that offers year-round, all-weather corrosion protection for moving parts or vertically oriented components. But is it really that different from the regular WD-40 spray?

Advertisement