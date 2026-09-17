12 Handy Mini Tools That Can Easily Fit Into Your Pocket Or Backpack

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Consider bonsai, cupcakes, and kittens; sometimes things are just better when they're small. There's just something about small things that seemingly lights up our hearts. From action figures and dollhouses to Shrinky Dinks and tiny painted barbarians used for tabletop roleplaying games, people seem to love miniature things, and there's no shortage of interesting miniature items you can buy online. As it turns out, our love of miniature stuff extends beyond toys to tools, gadgets, and more.

Sometimes you need a big, beefy tool to do a heavy-duty job, but most of the time you can get away with something a little subtler. Often, a smaller version of your favorite tools and gadgets can provide enough utility without taking up too much space. It's all about using the right tool for the job, and sometimes the right tool is just a little bit smaller.

Smaller tools mean you have more space for a greater variety without overloading yourself, especially if you're packing things around on the move and you have limited space. If you or the tool lover in your life want a cool little gadget or a useful tool that's small enough to slide into cramped work areas, slip into a pocket, or carry around in a bag, look no further. These 12 tools are all available from popular online and/or brick-and-mortar stores, and all of them are miniature.