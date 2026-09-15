5 Fighter Jets With The Most Powerful Radar Systems

Across the complex technical aspects of electronic warfare, perhaps the most abstruse sub-section is that of radio frequency theory. From its emergence in the latter stages of the Second World War, radio detection and ranging, or radar, has become a widely implemented aspect of numerous components of everyday life, from miniature millimeter-wave radar sensors inside smart toilets to pulse-Doppler units that track the trajectory and velocity of balls in professional sports.

It's this broad range of different applications and varying contexts that makes determining superiority amongst radars difficult. The former Soviet RT-70 radio telescope is undoubtedly a massively powerful radar, capable of tracking asteroids and communicating with deep-space probes, but with a fixed bandwidth of 512 kHz and a radar resolution cell of roughly 300 meters, it would have no hope of achieving the high refresh rates and resolution detail demanded in modern air defense requirements.

That same variation in purpose is present within air combat radar systems. The missions and roles an aircraft is built and optimized for are reflected in the type and functions of its sensor suite. A radar can be powerful because it transmits an enormous pulse, because it can remain agile and track numerous targets in a busy dogfight, because it can detect a small target at extreme range, or because its processing and electronic-warfare architecture allows it to both feed and be fed by wide sensor integration.

So what aspects make a fighter jet's radar powerful? And which jets do those best?