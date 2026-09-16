10 Soundbars That Outshine Sony In Price And Value

Is the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9 one of the best soundbars on the market? Absolutely, but keep in mind that it also has a ridiculously high price tag. For just the soundbar alone, expect to pay a whopping $1,499.99. Even with the 20% discount it can be found of at the time of writing, the price is too much for most users. At this price point, most would prefer to invest in a proper sound system that consists of a soundbar, rear speakers, and a subwoofer, to unlock immersive surround sound. The Samsung HW-Q990F currently offers such a setup at a discounted price of $999.99.

This 50 percent discount is massive, but if you think that the list price of $1,997.99 is too high, you won't be happy to learn that, to enjoy a similar audio setup with the Bravia 9, you'll have to shell out a total of $2,244... and that's after an 18 percent discount! Investing in the Samsung HW-Q990F system lets you enjoy the powerful, booming sound of an 11.1.4-channel setup. If clear dialogue, excellent Dolby Atmos — both wireless and wired — and dynamic audio output are a must, then look no further than the HW-Q990F.

Another area where this sound system knocks it out of the park is in audio enhancements and features. SpaceFit Sound Pro automatically gauges a room's acoustics to tailor audio output accordingly, Adaptive Sound optimizes the sound in real-time, Q-Symphony helps this sound system work in tandem with a compatible Samsung TV's speakers, and Private Rear Sound shifts all audio to the rear speakers so that you don't disturb anyone at night.