10 Soundbars That Outshine Sony In Price And Value
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Sony has made some of the best soundbars you can get your hands on, catering to a variety of needs with both high-end and budget-friendly devices. Whether you have your eyes on the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9 or prefer cheaper alternatives like the Sony HT-A3000 or HT-S400, this company covers all bases and lets you enjoy quality audio without having to burn a hole in your pocket.
Still, even if Sony provides a convenient range of options to select from, an argument can be made that soundbars from other major brands are far better in terms of both cost and overall value proposition. Do your research, and you'll find a bunch of audio devices from the competition with better design, more features, multiple connectivity options, and — of course — a lower price. For people who have an eye out for Sony's offerings but find the company's prices to be a bit too high, these alternatives are perfect.
Samsung HW-Q990F
Is the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9 one of the best soundbars on the market? Absolutely, but keep in mind that it also has a ridiculously high price tag. For just the soundbar alone, expect to pay a whopping $1,499.99. Even with the 20% discount it can be found of at the time of writing, the price is too much for most users. At this price point, most would prefer to invest in a proper sound system that consists of a soundbar, rear speakers, and a subwoofer, to unlock immersive surround sound. The Samsung HW-Q990F currently offers such a setup at a discounted price of $999.99.
This 50 percent discount is massive, but if you think that the list price of $1,997.99 is too high, you won't be happy to learn that, to enjoy a similar audio setup with the Bravia 9, you'll have to shell out a total of $2,244... and that's after an 18 percent discount! Investing in the Samsung HW-Q990F system lets you enjoy the powerful, booming sound of an 11.1.4-channel setup. If clear dialogue, excellent Dolby Atmos — both wireless and wired — and dynamic audio output are a must, then look no further than the HW-Q990F.
Another area where this sound system knocks it out of the park is in audio enhancements and features. SpaceFit Sound Pro automatically gauges a room's acoustics to tailor audio output accordingly, Adaptive Sound optimizes the sound in real-time, Q-Symphony helps this sound system work in tandem with a compatible Samsung TV's speakers, and Private Rear Sound shifts all audio to the rear speakers so that you don't disturb anyone at night.
Yamaha YAS-209
If the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9 is totally out of your budget, then another great option is the Sony HT-A3000. While it usually retails at $599.99, a discount lets you save $90 on your purchase at the time of writing. This seems like a great deal, but dig around a bit, and you'll find comparable soundbars in terms of features and sound quality that are much cheaper. The Yamaha YAS-209 is a great example of the same, and the best part is that this soundbar comes with a subwoofer for the comparatively low price of $349.95.
As one would assume, the addition of a subwoofer helps contribute to a bigger soundstage for the Yamaha YAS-209, as opposed to the Sony HT-A3000 that relies on a single soundbar. Despite being a 2.1 channel system at heart, the YAS-209 boasts support for major surround sound formats like Dolby Digital, Dolby Pro Logic II, and DTS Digital Surround. There's also DTS Virtual:X, which is supposed to create the illusion of having more than two channels with just the soundbar. It may be nothing more than an illusion, but it's a welcome inclusion, nevertheless.
In fact, we recommend making the most of this soundbar's surround sound support, since regular stereo sound is actually where this device sounds the worst, ironic as it may be. Thankfully, people who don't want to miss out on any dialogue will love the speech clarity of this soundbar, making it a great entry-level solution if your TV's speakers are woefully inadequate.
Sonos Arc Ultra
Sonos has made a name for itself as one of the best audio manufacturers around right now, and people who want to get their hands on a high-end soundbar that pulls no punches with its audio quality will love the Sonos Arc Ultra to bits. It's currently at a discounted rate of $899, although its usual $1,099 price point is still cheaper than the sale price of the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9! Despite this, the Sonos Arc Ultra is comparable to the Theater Bar 9 across several metrics, and even outshines it in some departments.
For starters, the Arc Ultra is slightly smaller than its Sony counterpart, which is a big deal given how most people consider Sonos' soundbar to be pretty large in its own right. In terms of sound quality, the Arc Ultra is superior in some areas. Excellent low-end frequency output, audio dynamism, and overall detail are three avenues where it outshines the Theater Bar 9. If you pair this soundbar with the Sonos Sub 4 and two Sonos Era 300 rear speakers, then you'll unlock a level of sound quality that'll breathe new life into your favorite movies, TV shows, and video games.
JBL Bar 1000MK2
The JBL Bar 1000MK2 is a soundbar, subwoofer, and rear speaker combo that's perfect for people who want versatile audio setups and superb surround sound. It comes with detachable speakers that can either stick on either side of the soundbar or be placed somewhere in the back of your living room, and it's cheaper than a solitary Sony Theater Bar 9 soundbar. While it usually costs $1,199.95 — which is close to the discounted rate of the Theater Bar 9 — you can often get it at a slashed price tag; at the time of writing, it's priced at $749.95. The two detachable speakers are very convenient and charge either via a USB-C connection or by being docked to the soundbar itself.
It connects to your television via an HDMI eARC cable, although an optical one will also suffice. You can also use the convenient JBL One app to connect this soundbar to Wi-Fi, which is highly recommended if you want access to regular software updates and wireless music playback, the latter achieved via Apple AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Google Cast, or Tidal Connect.
In terms of audio quality, you can expect a lot of great things from the 1000MK2. It comes with built-in support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and JBL MultiBeam. PureVoice 2.0, a mode that amplifies dialog in movies and shows based on the soundbar's volume and how noisy a scene is, is another welcome inclusion.
Sonos Beam (Gen 2)
Who said Sonos is only viable for high-end audio setups? The 2nd-gen Sonos Beam is quite affordable, at $499, and it's certainly cheaper than the Sony HT-A3000. Most people would assume that this lower price point means that the Sonos Beam is nowhere near as competent as the HT-A3000, but in this case, it's opposite it true.
Sonos' budget soundbar is lighter and smaller than its counterpart without sacrificing sound quality. The polycarbonate grille and rounded design arguably make it a more aesthetic inclusion in your living room too, although this is subjective. Unlike the HT-A3000, the Sonos Beam includes a room calibration system, courtesy of the TruePlay feature included in the Sonos app. And if you prefer using voice controls, this is another area where the Sonos Beam edges out its competitor.
What about sound quality? Well, this is another area where the 2nd-gen Sonos Beam wins comfortably. The soundstage it projects is genuinely massive for its price point and helps contribute to a sense of immersion that's lacking in the Sony HT-A3000. The Sonos Beam's audio clarity is also a cut above Sony's. While you can still make a case for the HT-A3000 because of its room-filling sound and competent bass, one area where it completely falls short is music. If you're going to be listening to your favorite tunes a lot on your brand-new soundbar, the Sonos Beam is undoubtedly better in this regard.
Klipsch Flexus Core 300
The Sony Theater Bar 9 has some tough competition, and the Klipsch Flexus Core 300 eclipses Sony's flagship soundbar in many ways. Let's talk about one of the most important factors — price. The Flexus Core 300 is usually sold at $1199, but can often be found at a $200 discount. This alone makes it a better value proposition than the Theater Bar 9, and that's before you take into account the fact that the Flexus Core 300 comes with an integrated subwoofer. Meanwhile, you'll have to shell out around $400 bucks to enjoy a great low-end response by getting a Sony Bravia Theater Sub 8 along with the soundbar.
If you want proper channel separation and precise sound output, some reviewers prefer the Flexus Core 300 for immersive surround audio. The Theater Bar 9's basic room correction tech also pales in comparison to Klipsch's state-of-the-art soundbar, with the latter employing Dirac Live for more accurate room mapping and acoustic adjustments. By using its internal microphone, the Flexus Core 300 will optimize its soundstage accordingly. Finally, for people who want future-proof audio systems, the Flexus Core 300's supports HDMI passthrough at both 8K @ 60Hz and 4K @ 120Hz. This is great for gamers who want high refresh rates and media enthusiasts who want to be the first adopters of 8K content.
Marshall Heston 120
Marshall has been in the business of making high-end speakers for the longest time, but they never ventured into the soundbar market before the Marshall Heston 120. This alone makes Marshall's soundbar a compelling proposition for people who love Marshall's iconic looks and audio performance. In terms of price, it's already a better proposition than the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9, assuming you manage to get it at the discounted price of $1,000. Normally, it's priced at $1,300.
Before we get into the numerous ways that the Heston 120 outshines the Theater Bar 9, keep in mind that the latter is a clear winner in terms of pure sound quality. This is to be expected, since this is Marshall's first rodeo in a department that Sony has a ton of experience in. However, Marshall's design is undoubtedly better-looking than Sony's. Think of all the elements that contribute to a Marshall device's memorable design — premium metal knobs, brushed metal, and a PU leather finish — and it's easy to see why the Theater Bar 9's minimalism looks so lacking in comparison.
Another area where the Heston 120 has a slight advantage is in terms of connectivity options. Unlike the Theater Bar 9, Marshall's soundbar includes support for an RCA connection. If you want to use this soundbar for wireless audio, then keep in mind that it also includes support for Tidal Connect, which is lacking in Sony's offering.
Bose Smart Ultra
At the time of writing, the Bose Smart Ultra is on sale at a substantial 30 percent discount, bringing its price down from $999 to $699. This alone makes it a cheaper alternative to the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9.
If you own a Sony Bravia TV, the Theater Bar 9 is pretty much a perfect purchase. However, anyone looking for a jack-of-all-trades soundbar and don't feel the need to match it to their smart TV will prefer the Bose Smart Ultra. The Bose Smart Ultra uses AI enhancements to improve dialogue clarity, which gives it a major edge for anyone who hates relying on distracting subtitles to understand what is being uttered on screen. While neither soundbar comes with subwoofers, the Smart Ultra is noticeably better when it comes to low-end frequencies and a far better solution for those who want an all-in-one soundbar that doesn't skimp on bass.
It helps that the rest of the package also makes the soundbar quite appealing. The glass top looks beautiful regardless of whether you opt for a white or black body. The convenient inclusion of Amazon Alexa is yet another plus, as is support for both Apple AirPlay and Google Cast. While there are other soundbars that may beat Bose in price and quality, the Theater Bar 9 isn't one of them.
Creative Stage Pro
For entry-level soundbars, you can't go wrong with the Creative Stage Pro. It only costs $169.99, making it notably cheaper than the Sony HT-S400, which usually retails for $299.99. Even when discounted at $228, it can't beat the Stage Pro. For people who want simpler 2.1 channel audio setups for their desktop, the Creative Stage Pro is greatly recommended. While sound quality is comparable between the two, it's in the connectivity options that the Creative Stage Pro narrowly wins out.
Unlike the Bluetooth 5.0 used in the HT-S400, the Creative Stage Pro uses Bluetooth 5.3 to facilitate wireless connectivity. The difference may be minor, but any improvement in overall bandwidth and connection stability is much appreciated. The Stage Pro also includes a wired 3.5mm audio connection — a boon for audiophiles who still prefer using aux cables to play music. The HT-S400's support for a USB-A connection is quite outdated, since modern soundbars, (Creative Stage Pro included) have shifted to the more convenient USB-C.
Hisense AX5125H
Finding a good low- to mid-range soundbar to augment your audio setup can be a challenge, but two notable contenders come to mind — the Hisense AX5125H and the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6. In terms of value, the former is a clear winner. The AX5125H can be yours for just $349, while the Theater Bar 6 can set you back almost double this amount at its $699.99 price point. And even when it's discounted to $498, it's still quite expensive when compared to Hisense's budget-friendly soundbar.
When it comes to setting up these devices, most people will prefer the AX5125H's much simpler wireless setup. Sure, some people prefer wired setups and don't mind connecting the Theater Bar 6 soundbar to its subwoofer with a cable, but then they'll have to deal with the lack of a display to help them see any relevant information — another feature that is present in the Hisense AX5125H.
Unlike the Theater Bar 6, the AX5125H also includes two upward-firing drivers for a better surround sound effect. It also includes support for HDMI passthrough, unlike its competitor. For gamers and people who prefer using AV receivers, this is yet another point in Hisense's favor.
Methodology
All the soundbars we selected are comparable to one of Sony's numerous soundbar offerings, while being cheaper or (subjectively) better in terms of features, sound quality, connectivity options, and build quality.
To ensure top-notch quality across all recommendations, only soundbars with good scores — such as 4 out of 5, 8 out of 10, or 80 out of 100 and higher — across three or more review outlets have been selected. These include What Hi-Fi?, CNET, TechRadar, Expert Reviews, PCMag, T3, AVForums, Trusted Reviews, Mashable, Sound & Vision, Tom's Guide, and SoundGuys.