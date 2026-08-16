Why There's Simply No Need To Match Your Soundbar Brand To Your Smart TV

Modern TVs don't have the best audio compared to older models, partly because manufacturers keep optimizing them to be thinner than ever, making it hard to pack in meaningful speakers. Even if you get the best television from one of the major smart TV brands, you'll certainly need to pair it with an external sound system for the best audio. Soundbars are the most sensible option for most people due to their compact size, affordable price, and easy setup process relative to home theater systems.

Various TV manufacturers, such as Samsung, LG, Hisense, and TCL, make and sell soundbars that you can pair with one of their sets for better sound quality. But does your soundbar need to be the same brand as your smart TV? Absolutely not. This is because any soundbar can work with just about any TV as long as it can connect to it. And, fortunately, you can connect a soundbar to a TV in various ways, including wirelessly via Bluetooth or through wired connection options like optical, HDMI eARC/ARC, coaxial, or the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Whether you have a recent TV or an old one, you should be able to hook up a soundbar from any brand using one of the aforementioned options, and it'll work just fine because these connection methods aren't tied to a specific manufacturer's products. Another reason you don't need to match the two is that audio formats like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and others aren't restricted to pairing TV and soundbar brands. That means you can freely buy any of the best audiophile soundbars without worrying about incompatibility.