What Do Channels Mean On A Soundbar?

Installing a new soundbar begins with knowing the best and worst places to put it, as you want to ensure the best sound possible. It's also good to understand the channels, as they describe how your soundbar is designed to reproduce audio. For example, in the 5.1.2 soundbar designation, each number represents a different type of audio channel.

The first number represents the primary audio channels. These channels are responsible for dialogue, music, and sound effects. The second number is for the subwoofer channels that the soundbar uses for bass. If there is a third number, it represents height channels, or audio that creates the effect of sound coming from above the device. This is reserved for overhead effects like Dolby Atmos. A 5.1.2 soundbar includes five main channels, one subwoofer channel, and two height channels. In contrast, 11.1.4 designs are considered among the best soundbars for audiophiles, as they add more channels for a wider and richer sound overall.

The reason some soundbars have more primary channels than others is due to the device's setup. These channels can include dedicated audio for the left, right, and center speakers. But they can also have additional surround sound channels that help create a wider listening space. The number of height channels can vary because different soundbar designs can include more or fewer of these upward-firing channels.