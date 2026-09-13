6 Brands That Are Owned By Acer

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You've probably heard of Acer before if you've done any sort of research on computers. The company continues to stay exceptionally active today, with its China-made computer products still gaining traction thanks to modern AI features and unique designs. But that doesn't account for everything it's in charge of, because Acer has collected quite a few brands over its lifetime. Some of them are basically just fancy names for pieces of tech targeted towards enthusiasts, while others were taken from entirely different companies to supplement Acer's lineup of products.

Acer's own beginnings can be traced back to 1976 where it started out under the name of Multitech, initially performing work on microprocessors. 1987 is when it would take on its current name, eventually growing into the tech behemoth it's known as today. Some of its current brands are practically just part of its main lineup of products, while others are much more niche; a few have even fallen to the wayside entirely. Depending on what you've bought recently, you might not even know that your latest purchase was from a brand owned by Acer.