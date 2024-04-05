Here's Where Acer Products Are Made Today

Acer's primary center of production for its electronics may not be alongside the company headquarters in Taiwan, but that's not to say it isn't still close by. In fact, it's right off of the country's western coast, in China. According to a 2022 report published by Acer detailing its production suppliers, the company noted that all of its final assembly and component manufacturers are located in China — a fairly common occurrence for major Taiwan-based organizations, including Foxconn and its factories. In total, the Acer has 12 major final assembly suppliers in the neighboring country.

While Acer products are primarily made in China, the company also has suppliers and manufacturers in other parts of Asia. The site for information on the company's supply chain lists Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, and India as other countries with manufacturing suppliers and production centers. India has become of particular importance to Acer in recent years, as the company revealed to Nikkei Asia that the country is its second-largest market behind the United States and it consequently intends to expand local production facilities in the area.

Acer has even expanded its manufacturing operations outside of Asia entirely — albeit in a fairly limited capacity. As it stands, the company currently has suppliers in two other continents: Europe and South America. Its European operations are centered in Hungary, while its South American operations are exclusively in Brazil. Manufacturing-wise, Acer has no substantial presence in North America, Africa, Australia, or Antarctica.