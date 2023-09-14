Here's How An Energy Efficient Home Can Save You Money On Taxes

Our homes, so often fully kitted out in a range of high-tech gadgets, can use significant amounts of energy. A 2021 study from the EIA, EnergyBot reports, found that Louisiana households used, on average, the most in the country, at 14,302 kilowatt-hours every year (around 3,700 more than the national average). Whether being more eco-friendly or simply saving money on bills is your encouragement to be more energy efficient, there are important steps that can be taken. We're more conscious than ever of how much energy we're using.

From our friend groups to our families and, of course, our leaders, it seems we just can't get away from the push to go green, or at least, greener. Many despair about exactly what they, as individuals, can do to help the global battle against the climate crisis. For many, this question becomes more a matter of what they can realistically afford to do (particularly with EVs).

Though it can be very costly to replace certain devices and/or bring in new ones to help with energy efficiency, there are also some financial benefits to doing so. Here's how the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit scheme works, and how it could help you cut down on one of the greatest financial burdens of all: taxes.