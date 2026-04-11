This Is The Worst-Rated Major Computer Brand For Customer Satisfaction

Buying a computer is an investment. Even budget brands aren't exactly cheap, especially if you're buying a new, non-refurbished model. It's easy to drop at least a couple of hundred dollars on a new laptop or computer — and that's before you even get into buying any peripherals you might need, like a monitor, keyboard, or mouse. Whatever you buy, you want to know that you're going to get your money's worth, and that you won't be spending big again any time soon. That's doubly the case if you use it all the time, for working from home, gaming, or anything else you might see fit.

If you want to be happy with whatever computer you wind up picking, you probably don't want to exclusively research the specific model or specifications of the device you have your eye on. You should also take a look at what people have to say about the make or brand of computer you're planning to purchase from.

Per the data from 2025 shared by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ASCI), hardware manufacturer Acer ranks as the singular worst brand for customer satisfaction, with a rating of 75 out of 100. They also held the same rank in data from 2024, but the company has fallen by a further four points since the last ASCI analysis, when it had previously scored 78 out of 100. For context, the overall satisfaction rating for all personal computers is 81, meaning the company ranks below average compared to others analyzed for the report.