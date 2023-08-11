12 Of The Best Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know Existed (2023)
In a world of constantly evolving technology, the only certain thing is change. Each year innovations and ideas build upon proven technologies or completely new ideas become reality, and 2023 is no exception. From revolutionary life-saving devices to health and fitness tech accessories, safety, and personal entertainment, 2023 has ushered in a host of new devices to change the world, or at the very least, cure boredom for a while.
These new technologies are being introduced at various worldwide events and conferences ranging from the Consumer Electronics Show, where a variety of major brands reveal their latest groundbreaking products, to more niche events like comic conventions, where attendees might stumble upon a hidden gem. In such a fast-paced industry, it's almost impossible to keep up with every new gadget hitting the market. So as not to let any of this new tech slip under the radar, these tech gadgets that you likely didn't know existed certainly deserve attention.
Acer eKinekt BD3
The Acer eKinekt BD3 is a game-changer in the world of tech-infused exercise workstations. This innovative gadget seamlessly blends physical exercise with cutting-edge technology, allowing you to stay productive and fit. With its ergonomic stationary bike desk, you can multitask by pedaling away while responding to emails, attending virtual meetings, or just typing. The eKinekt BD3 goes beyond personal well-being, promoting eco-consciousness with its integrated generator and battery that convert your pedaling energy into renewable power. The built-in power bank keeps your devices charged while you work out, a handy touch that saves needing to park the bike near an outlet.
Track your fitness progress in real-time with the accompanying mobile app, which provides valuable insights into calories burned, distance covered, and more. Thanks to its sustainable integrated generator system, the eKinekt BD3's impressive battery life ensures you can stay active and keep your devices charged throughout your workday.
The exercise tracking features of the eKinekt BD3 offer personalized motivation and progress monitoring. Advanced sensors and algorithms capture various metrics during your workout sessions, allowing you to stay on top of your fitness goals and achieve a healthier lifestyle. The Acer eKinekt BD3 is a unique blend of technology and fitness that fuses efficiency and wellness.
Samsung Flex Hybrid
The challenge for tech companies and designers in the realm of mobile devices is to strike a balance between mobility and functionality. With current technology, it's feasible to create a smartphone as small as a quarter. However, the small size would inevitably compromise its functionality. In a bid to strike the perfect equilibrium between power, functionality, and portability, Samsung has unveiled the Flex Hybrid. This innovative device features a foldable OLED display that can both fold in half and further extend by sliding out a concealed section of the screen. When unfolded, the Flex Hybrid has a 14-inch screen, which expands to a 17.3-inch display when fully extended. As smartphones continue to evolve and rival laptops in terms of specifications, the Flex Hybrid offers users the ability to connect their devices to a portable screen to magnify their work visibility.
The Flex Hybrid is equipped with smart power management to optimize resource usage, while a powerful processor and ample RAM ensure smooth, lag-free multitasking. The device is designed for durability, with reinforced hinges to withstand daily usage. Additionally, scratch-resistant coatings safeguard the extendable screen, keeping it looking glossy and fresh. The introduction of such portable screens could significantly broaden the handheld market. If these displays gain popularity, companies could develop power-packed devices without the constraint of screen size. This presents an intriguing glimpse into the potential future of the mobile and handheld device market.
Aromajoin Aroma Shooter Wearable & Aroma Player
The Aromajoin Aroma Shooter is a groundbreaking device seemingly plucked straight from the realms of Ernest Cline's "Ready Player One" or the Star Trek Holodeck. As the buzz around the Metaverse and virtual reality (VR) intensifies, companies are striving to enhance the authenticity of the virtual world. Aromajoin has been at the forefront of this, releasing a series of devices aimed at integrating one of the last unexplored senses in VR: smell. With an Aromajoin device, users can immerse themselves in a virtual world or film, experiencing not just the visuals and sounds, but also the scents associated with the on-screen environment. Whether you're watching a cooking show and smelling delicious food, or engrossed in a nature documentary surrounded by the scent of fresh rain or soil, Aromajin enhances the sensory experience.
The latest addition to its product range is a wearable vest: the Aromajoin Aroma Shooter. This innovative device, worn like a vest, houses multiple scent cartridges. As users navigate a compatible VR system, the vest can emit corresponding scents to match the on-screen environment. The Aroma Shooter employs a non-spraying system, ensuring users aren't subjected to a direct aerosol blast. Instead, they'll gradually begin to perceive the scents associated with their virtual surroundings. It's not at all necessary for going online, but for the absolute optimum online experience, this new gadget will get users deeper into a Matrix-esque experience, further blurring the lines between the virtual and the real.
Dyson Zone Air Purifying Headphones
The Covid-19 pandemic marked a turning point in modern history, affecting everything, including technology. Dyson has introduced a unique creation that seems to come straight out of a science fiction movie. The Dyson Zone Air Purifying Headphones are both stylish and functional. They're an impressive set of noise-canceling headphones that are built with eight active noise-canceling microphones to help filter sounds, so all you can hear is your music. The headphones are brawny and comfortable but with built-in filter tech, they are heavier than most headsets. They come with a sturdy carrying case that houses both the headphones and a detachable filter element.
Dyson's unusual air-purifying headphones incorporate two types of filters. The first is an electrostatic filter, which can intercept most allergens and particulates as small as 0.1 microns. Given that most allergen particles range in size from one to 30 microns, the Zone is capable of eliminating the vast majority of allergens when operating at full power. The second is an activated charcoal filter that helps capture fumes and other vapors like nitrogen dioxide.
Nothing actually touches the user's face when the filter is activated. Instead, it uses a continuous air system, like a CPAP machine, to deliver clean air directly to the user's breathing pathways. This design allows users to breathe filtered air without the discomfort of a mask. Additionally, the filter features an integrated app that can monitor the air quality in your immediate surroundings in real-time.
Withings U-Scan
It may seem a little odd, but one of the best sources of health information you have available gets flushed down the toilet daily. The Withings U-Scan, a hands-free home urinalysis device, offers an innovative and surprisingly effective source of health information. This device, installed in your toilet bowl like a cleaning pod, utilizes interchangeable sensor pods to analyze your urine for various health indicators. The data is then seamlessly synced to a dedicated app, eliminating the need for manual readings.
The U-Scan provides valuable insights into your health status. It can assess a range of factors, including real-time hydration and fitness data, and subsequently provide comprehensive health recommendations based on these findings. For women, the device also includes a sensor designed to monitor menstrual cycles and offer advice based on hormonal balance. Withings is even contemplating the development of a commercial version for hospital use, highlighting the device's capabilities. Designed for convenience, the U-Scan is automatically cleaned with each toilet flush. Its battery life is an impressive three months, reducing the need for frequent removal and recharging. This device represents a significant advancement in home health technology, providing critical health insights from an unexpected source.
Apogee Wearable Exoskeleton
One of the coolest scenes in movie history is in "Aliens" where Ellen Ripley gets into a wearable exoskeleton and battles the queen alien. This iconic scene, once a figment of science fiction, is closer to reality in 2023. While the U.S. government may have just revealed the existence of aliens, the real news is German Bionic's new practical, wearable exoskeleton.
German Bionic's Apogee is a wearable device that can help save workers' joints and backs. It helps them move, bend, and lift large objects with proper form to get work done faster while protecting their health. In 2022 alone, over a million ergonomic injuries, including herniated discs, torn ligaments, overexertion, sprains, and tears, occurred in workplaces. The Apogee hopes to significantly reduce these numbers by alleviating physical strain and optimizing user performance.
The Apogee can help users lift with proper form which can help prevent back injuries. In addition, the exoskeleton can also monitor the user's health data to ensure they are using best safety practices. Finally, when it comes to lift capacity the Apogee increases the user carrying capacity by approximately 60lbs. Wearable exoskeletons have been in development for years, but the Apogee is not prohibitively bulky. The Apogee is compact in comparison and has several different attachments and harness sizes to accommodate various sizes so companies won't have to buy specific-sized exoskeletons for different-sized people. This makes the Apogee a versatile and cost-effective solution in the realm of wearable technology.
Bosch Anti-Lock Brakes for eBikes
eBikes and scooters are a fantastic way to get around cities for a commute or just for fun. They have popped up in almost every major city and laws and regulations are only now just catching up to them after a sharp spike in injuries. Despite a top speed of only around 25mph, eBikes can pose serious risks to riders, potentially resulting in severe injuries or even fatalities in the event of a crash. Bosch, a leading eBike manufacturer, turned to existing technology for a solution. Just revealed in 2023, Bosch has put the same anti-lock brake system (ABS) that is used in cars and motorbikes on its bikes.
The incorporation of ABS significantly enhances rider safety. ABS prevents the wheels from locking up and forcing your vehicle to skid. Without an ABS system, your wheels will most likely lock and your vehicle will skid forward until coming to a stop either through the brakes or hitting an obstacle. Once the brakes lock, control becomes nearly impossible. However, ABS allows riders to apply the brakes fully while retaining the ability to steer their vehicle, potentially avoiding a collision. While not a new technology, using ABS in eBikes is a pioneering move. Safety technology is always an exciting field that significantly impacts consumers. After all, most drivers were hesitant to buy cars with seatbelts when first released, so it's exciting to see positive hype over a new safety feature.
Robosen Grimlock Robot
If you're a "Transformers" superfan, you'll remember the epic moment when the Dino Bots, led by the mighty Grimlock, first stomped onto the scene. Well, Robosen is bringing that thrill back to life in 2023 with a fully operational Grimlock Robot. This is a far cry from the dancing robots you see at your local toy store. Robosen's Grimlock is outrageously overengineered for a toy. It comes fully equipped to transform from a dinosaur to a walking transformer automatically and it can walk and move in both forms. In addition, it comes with its own proprietary software so users can program its fully articulated limbs to make moves in any way that they want. This allows for a high degree of customization, as the Grimlock Robot can be reprogrammed to perform a high degree of desired actions.
Adding to its impressive features, the Grimlock Robot is fully voice-activated and can be programmed with a variety of voice commands. In a nod to the franchise's fans, Robosen enlisted Gregg Berger, the original voice actor for Grimlock, to record over 150 new lines for the robot to recite. This is not just a toy, but a sophisticated piece of technology. With its advanced functionality and undeniable cool factor, it carries a correspondingly higher price tag. The Robosen Grimlock Robot is available at a retail price of approximately $1,500.
Nuwa Pen
In this modern age where we're always surrounded by technology, it's no surprise that even our trusty old pens are getting a digital makeover. Meet the Nuwa Pen. At first glance, it looks like any other pen, but it's actually loaded with cameras and powered by super-smart artificial intelligence (AI). At its core, the Nuwa Pen functions like a traditional writing instrument, allowing users to draw, write, and do anything a normal pen can do. However, what sets it apart lies in its integration of cutting-edge technology. Equipped with various cameras, the Nuwa Pen digitizes every stroke of your writing effortlessly, enabling seamless transfer to your computer or digital devices.
The digitized notes capture the pen strokes with several different cameras on the pen, and it uses AI to recreate your notes in a digital format regardless of your handwriting style. There are also a few advanced features that come with a subscription service. If you don't want to read your own handwriting, you can have the Nuwa Pen automatically read and convert it into text format. This can take your entire set of notes and digitize them into an easy-to-read format.
This can take your note-taking to the next level. You can write in a notebook all day long, and at the end of the day, have an easily organized and shareable Microsoft Word document of everything you've written throughout the day.
Audio-Technica Sound Burger
No matter how many new devices or technologies are created for music and sound, audiophiles will never give up their vinyl collections. The Sound Burger, a once limited-edition product, was so popular at launch that it sold out immediately. Vinyl enthusiasts were eager to own one. Just recently at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, Audio-Technica announced a re-release of an upgraded Sound Burger that's no longer a limited edition and is now part of its regular product offerings.
The Sound Burger is a portable vinyl record player that looks like an oversized hair straightener. It opens up like a clip where users can place a vinyl record. It's extremely compact compared to any other record player on the market, and the sound quality is worthy of Audio-Technica. The newest version released in 2023 comes equipped with a Bluetooth connection to allow users to play from any Bluetooth speaker system or headphones. If you're a vinyl collector looking for a unique and high-quality record player, the Sound Burger is worth a look.
Lumus AR Lenses
AR glasses have been around for a while. If you were following tech news in 2012 you may remember a really hyped-up promo for Google Glass. However, after they were unveiled, the glasses failed to gain enough popularity to get much traction. Simply put, they were big and goofy-looking and looked like a bad cosplay of Universal Soldier. However, 2023 could mark the resurgence of AR glasses. After years of technological advancements and design improvements, today's AR glasses bear little resemblance to their predecessors. They no longer look like safety goggles with a laser pointer attached, but instead resemble and function as regular eyewear.
Lumus AR Lenses are a fresh approach to augmented reality. The lenses utilize a dual-mirror reflection system to generate images for the user while maintaining lens transparency. This innovative feature can bring any AR-compatible content to life. One of the most practical applications of this technology is for navigation and GPS. If you're navigating an unfamiliar city, the glasses can display real-time directions on the lens. It's a cool feature and the tech world is only just scratching the surface on what AR can do. The combination of style and functionality will determine whether these AR glasses are well received and only time will tell.
JLab Hearing Aids
In 2022, the U.S. FDA removed restrictions on hearing aids. Instead of going to a specialist, patients can simply go to their local pharmacy and purchase a set of over-the-counter hearing aids. JLab is a pioneering tech company that has introduced such over-the-counter hearing aids. Typically, prescription hearing aids range from $1,000 to $6,000 in price. However, JLab's over-the-counter hearing aid, unveiled at the 2023 Consumer Electronic Show, will be incredibly affordable, retailing at just $99. This price point is particularly promising for individuals with hearing impairments who may not have insurance coverage.
The device looks like a sleek wireless earbud that fits snugly into the ear. It can then filter and amplify noise and sound to the user. They also work like any other headphones and can be connected via Bluetooth to any other compatible system. In addition, JLab is currently working on creating a customizable fit version that will be even more secure in the user's ear. Each device also comes with a 2-year warranty. This is a game changer in the tech and medical world and can potentially change people's lives for the better.