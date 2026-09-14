14 Tech And Video Game Brands Invested In Or Owned By Tencent

Tencent is one of the biggest companies in the world, with a market capitalization of over $1 trillion and over $10 billion in revenue from its overseas video games alone in 2025. The company was founded in 1998 and became a force in the tech industry through the messaging apps QQ and WeChat, essentially the Chinese equivalent of WhatsApp. While WeChat (and its mainland China version, Weixin) are successful apps with a massive number of active users, the corporation has expanded far beyond that initial remit and made a name for itself in the world of entertainment and pop culture.

Its Tencent Pictures subsidiary, for example, has produced movies such as 2017's "Wonder Woman" and 2018's "Venom," the latter in collaboration with Marvel and Columbia Pictures. But Tencent's biggest involvement in consumer entertainment is likely in video games. The Chinese corporation has purchased or invested in a wide range of studios and publishers, big and small, over the years. And don't think it's only ever gone after the small fry, either: some of the companies it backs are genuine household names that have developed games that even casual players will be aware of. Let's run through some of the highlights.