Skip Samsung? One Of These 5 TVs May Be The Better 4K QLED Pick

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Samsung is one of the major smart TV brands on the market and sells a variety of models. Its 2026 TV lineup includes models powered by Micro RGB, OLED, Neo QLED, and Mini LED technology. QLED TVs are excellent picks if you plan to watch in a room with plenty of ambient light because of their high peak brightness, and they can also deliver great picture quality.

If you are specifically set on a QLED set and you don't want to buy from Samsung because it uses its proprietary operating system, or maybe because of the lack of Dolby Vision HDR format, there are several alternative options you can consider.

In fact, some brands are better than Samsung on price and quality, so skipping the South Korean tech giant's models doesn't mean you'll get an inferior product. But, as you'd expect, not every QLED TV that you'll come across is worth buying. We've done extensive research, drawing on our expertise and that of other experts, to find the five best QLED TVs you can buy that aren't made by Samsung. We have a more in-depth explanation of our TV selection criteria at the end of the article.