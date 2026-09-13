6 Of The Best Screenless Fitness Trackers You Can Buy In 2026

Professional athletes, in many sports, aren't allowed to wear smartwatches during competition because they can be used to communicate with the outside world. So when Whoop first popularized the screenless-tracker genre, many athletes jumped in. Whoop 5.0, which is the current generation, is worn by stars like Cristiano Ronaldo. And the reasons are simple. Compared to the latest Apple Watch, the Whoop 5.0 offers more accurate workout tracking, including calorie burn estimates and heart rate measurements. You don't have to charge the band every day and can wear it around your arm or even inside your underwear.

Besides, its app is much more information-dense, with metrics such as Recovery and Strain. Each morning, the Recovery tab gives you a score based largely on your sleep and predicts the ideal range for how much stress you can put in. The band can also predict your aging rate, which can be either very uplifting or a bit scary. You can also log things like coffee intake, and different menstrual cycle phases do sync with other data, which is a nice touch. If that's not enough, the Whoop 5.0 band works well at detecting illnesses early by monitoring elevated heart and respiratory rates, as per YouTuber Oliur.

Where things take a big downturn, though, is the subscription. Yes, you do need it for the band to work, and it's divided into three tiers: Whoop One ($199/year), Whoop Peak ($239/year), and Whoop Life ($359/year). The most expensive tier gets you medical-grade features like ECG and blood pressure. On the flip side, the basic tier skips the stress monitoring and aging features. So, is Whoop 5.0 worth buying? Well, if you're a professional, then yes.