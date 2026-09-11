Adding Water Could Cut Diesel Emissions (But You Can't Just Pour It In The Tank)

The infamous Dieselgate scandal may have harmed diesel's popularity as a fuel for passenger vehicles, but it's still the fuel of choice for many trucks and commercial vehicles. While alternative fuels may eventually replace diesel, their drawbacks mean that diesel's position as the primary fuel for heavy-duty vehicles is unlikely to be challenged anytime soon.

Given that, one of researchers' main priorities is to reduce the emissions of today's diesel vehicles. Modern diesel engines already use diesel particulate filters (DPFs) and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) to cut tailpipe emissions. Still, these technologies are imperfect solutions and sometimes increase certain pollutants even as they reduce others. One of the most promising ways to further cut diesel emissions is by adding water to diesel fuel. There are several ways to do this, but a 2025 paper published in Carbon Research argues that the most effective is a water-in-diesel emulsion, or WiDE.

The paper found that adding small amounts of water to diesel fuel can cut nitrogen oxides and particulate matter in diesel emissions by 67% and 68%, respectively. Just like any other emissions-reduction technology, though, there are some limitations, with the most obvious one being that you can't just add some water into a tank of diesel to achieve the same effect.