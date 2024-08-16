What Happens If Water Gets In Diesel Fuel?

Water and diesel fuel don't mix. Although all diesel grades contain a minuscule percentage of water from the refinery, moisture in the diesel tank won't cause problems until the water content reaches the saturation point. When that happens, the water will separate from the diesel and turn into emulsified or free water. Since water is denser than diesel fuel, the water tends to settle on the bottom of the tank and start causing worrying symptoms.

Moreover, diesel has hygroscopic properties similar to brake fluid, which attracts moisture from the atmosphere and heightens the probability of raising the water levels inside the tank. And it's even more so with ethanol-based diesel fuels, as the methyl ester content of biodesels attracts water like a sponge. Water contamination is also possible via tank or fuel line leaks, condensation due to extreme weather changes, or poor handling.

Excess water could severely contaminate the remaining diesel inside the tank, but that's only the tip of the iceberg. Contaminated diesel causes rust buildup inside the tank, leading to clogged fuel filters, damaged injectors, or both.

Furthermore, bacteria, algae, and other microorganisms will thrive in water-contaminated diesel and produce harmful acids, slime, or biomass that corrode the fuel quality, clog filters, destroy injectors, and accelerate the formation of harmful engine deposits, all of which are bad news for your hardworking diesel truck.

