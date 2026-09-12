5 Useful Trailer Accessories You Can Buy On Amazon
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Whether you're shopping for a unique gift, a new kitchen appliance, a restock on your cat's food, power tools, or just about anything else, there's a good chance you'll find it on Amazon. That said, Amazon might not be your first choice when it comes to searching for trailer accessories. Shopping for trailer accessories at Tractor Supply is a no-brainer, as is finding trailer accessories at Harbor Freight, especially after the success of Harbor Freight's Haul-Master Utility Trailers.
Although Amazon might not be the first store you think of when considering accessories for a utility trailer or an RV camper, it shouldn't be overlooked. The massive online retailer has a great selection of useful accessories that add precious storage space, make towing a trailer or camper safer, enhance the process of loading and unloading items, or improve the trailer in some other way. If you just purchased a utility trailer or a simple camper, or you've owned one for years, it's worth checking out these five highly rated accessories on Amazon.
Curt Trailer Sway Control Kit
An anti-sway hitch or a sway control kit might be a boring trailer accessory to buy, but it'll make your driving experience much safer and more comfortable. Plus, buying a high-quality option won't break the bank. This Trailer Sway Control Kit from Curt on Amazon is currently priced at just $64.99, and that's a small price to pay for preventing sway-related accidents that start with fishtailing and can escalate at high speeds, in strong winds, or with uneven weight distribution.
The way this (and other sway kits) works is by limiting lateral trailer movement to keep it aligned with the towing vehicle. Curt's sway bar is made with a material similar to what's used in brake pads, a material that's able to provide enough resistance to lower the risk of fishtailing while still allowing the attached trailer to make turns. This sway kit is designed to fit most weight distribution hitches, comes with a weld-on sway tab that's compatible with most ball mounts, and features an on/off handle to make engaging and disengaging more convenient. It also has an adjustment bolt that lets you increase or decrease the amount of resistance based on the weight of what you're towing.
Gadfish Spare Tire Carrier
When you consider how new cars don't come with spare tires anymore, investing in a spare tire carrier for your trailer is a no-brainer. Plus, because spare tire carriers typically attach to a part of the trailer's frame, they won't take up any precious storage space within the trailer. One of the most highly rated options on Amazon is this Gadfish Spare Tire Carrier, currently retailing at $29.99 at full price.
This tire carrier is capable of holding up to 150 pounds, made with industrial solid iron, and finished with a sandblasting process to smooth it out. It's easy to install, with zero drilling needed, and it boasts universal compatibility, though if you want to be certain it'll fit your trailer before purchasing, the brand specifically notes it'll fit with 4-lug x 4-inch-diameter bolt patterns, 5-lug x 4.5-, 4.75-, or 5-inch bolt patterns, and 6-lug x 5.5-inch bolt patterns.
eRapta Magnetic Wireless Backup Camera
Most utility trailers and RV campers won't come with a built-in backup camera, but it's an essential towing accessory that will greatly improve the experience of driving with something hitched to your vehicle. This eRapta Wireless Camera, priced at $129.99, allows you to better judge distance, avoid accidents with Blind Spot Detection technology that delivers audio and visual alerts, and monitor what's behind you while you're driving, not just while you're reversing. The camera can even record continuously with a 32GB SD card (not included) and automatically overwrite older footage when it's full.
Installation is incredibly simple. The camera mounts magnetically to any metal surface (not including aluminum) on a trailer or camper, and the 7-inch, 1080p touchscreen monitor can attach to your windshield or dash with an included suction cup bracket. The camera is equipped with a 9,600mAh battery, a USB-C charging port, and a solar panel to help extend battery life between charges. It's also equipped with IR night vision and an IP69K waterproof rating, and it can communicate with the monitor wirelessly up to 40 feet in vehicles and up to 320 feet in open areas.
MaxxHaul Rubber Wheel Chocks
Whether you're towing an RV camper or a utility trailer, it's helpful to have a good pair of wheel chocks on hand to keep it in place once you get where you're going. If you're only parking your trailer for short stretches of time, you might not need to invest in wheel chocks. But if you might need to park on an incline or overnight somewhere, it's worth adding these MaxxHaul Rubber Wheel Chocks on Amazon to your accessory collection. At the time of writing, they're $16.99 before any discounts.
Each wheel chock is made with durable, non-slip rubber and reinforced ridges on the bottom for extra grip, measures roughly 8 x 4 x 6 inches, and comes with a built-in handle that's convenient for carrying it or storing it via a rope or large carabiner on the side of a trailer. The rubber material used in these wheel chocks is able to withstand rain, snow, oil, and UV exposure, and they can be used in garages, on paved driveways or streets, and at gravelly campgrounds or uneven job sites.
Tri-Lynx Leveling Blocks
Whereas wheel chocks keep your trailer or camper in place while it's parked, leveling blocks add further stability by raising tires on sloped or uneven ground. For campers, using leveling blocks helps ensure you're experiencing proper water drainage and getting a comfortable night of sleep. For utility trailers, levelers can make loading and unloading processes a lot easier. If you think you'd benefit from a good set of leveling blocks, check out this Lynx Levelers set from Tri-Lynx, retailing for $33.18 at the time of writing.
This set comes with 10 Lynx Leveler blocks, one Lynx Cap Leveler Top, and a blue nylon storage bag to store everything. Each block features a modular, interlocking octagon design, can withstand weights up to 40,000 pounds, and measures 8.5 x 8.5 x 1.5 inches, though if it's being interlocked with other blocks, it only adds 1 inch in height rather than 1.5. Similarly, the included Lynx Cap has an 8.5-inch length and width and a height that varies between 0.5 and 0.25 inches, depending on whether it's interlocked with other pieces. Tri-Lynx offers a 10-year manufacturer warranty with product registration, so if any of your levelers break, all you'd have to do is send in a photo to get a replacement.
Methodology
Compiling this list of useful trailer accessories on Amazon was a two-step process. First, we perused Reddit and other forums to find out which trailer accessories people felt they couldn't go without and, on the flip side, ones they wished they hadn't ever spent their money on. Once we had a solid list of five trailer accessories, we headed to Amazon to find the best versions of those products. For an item to be considered for this list, it needed to have a minimum of 2,000 customer ratings and an average rating of at least 4 stars, though the majority of the accessories we selected have an average rating over 4.5 stars.