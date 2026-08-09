5 Useful Harbor Freight Trailer Accessories You Can Buy
While many consider Harbor Freight to be the mecca for affordable tools and parking lot sales, its line of Haul-Master Utility Trailers may fly under the radar of DIY-ers. These DOT-compliant trailers, such as the mid-size 1720 model, feature a heavy duty steel construction, a 4-foot by 8-foot bed (plywood is sold separately), a pair of wheels and tires, leaf spring suspension, and all necessary lighting and wiring.
With a weight capacity of 1,720 pounds, this trailer is perfect for household projects, Facebook Marketplace finds, lawn care equipment, and even your ATV. Harbor Freight also offers a variety of trailer accessories that can greatly improve your hauling experience. Best of all, they're aggressively priced, making them ideal for even the most budget shoppers. Since you already have to assemble this trailer yourself (for those unaware, Harbor Freight just sells you all the components in a box), it's the perfect opportunity to add on some useful accessories while your tools are already out!
Haul-Master Steel Trailer Ramps
If you plan on using your new trailer to haul something with wheels, you'll likely want to consider picking up a set of trailer ramps. These Haul-Master Steel Trailer Ramps feature a 2,000 pound capacity, which is actually 250 pounds more than the trailer's max load, so they'll safely handle anything you plan on loading.
Even though they're only $89.97, these ramps utilize a powder-coated steel construction, offering superior corrosion resistance. Each ramp is 14 inches wide, making them compatible with the tires found on most any lawnmower, ATV, UTV, or golf cart. They also utilize an anti-skid embossing design, which should help improve traction and prevent water from pooling. Looking to load and tow a motorcycle? These ramps can be used individually, with a single ramp supporting 1,000 pounds; plenty strong for even the heaviest cruiser and touring bikes.
These ramps can be used without requiring any screws or permanent modifications to your new trailer. Simply line up the tongue edge to be fully flush against the trailer, connect the included safety straps to the trailer frame to prevent slippage, and you're ready to load. Once finished, just lift straight up. At under 4 feet in length, you can easily store these ramps on the trailer beside your toy or in your truck bed when not in use.
Badland 2,000-pound Utility Trailer Winch
One of the most important safety rules for loading or unloading a trailer is to never drive up and down the ramps. Some larger vehicles however may be a little too heavy to push, even with the help of a trusted friend. That's where the Badland 2,000-pound Utility Trailer Winch comes in. Capable of safely pulling a ton, this winch will be a perfect addition for anyone regularly hauling heavier, wheeled loads. The winch's maximum capacity is also slightly above the trailer's load limit, giving you enough power to safely overcome steeper ramps.
Thanks to Harbor Freight's budget-friendly approach, this winch is significantly cheaper than you'd expect, with an MSRP of only $59.99 before any coupons or potential Inside Club discounts. Weighing under 15 pounds, you don't have to worry about cutting into your trailer's maximum capacity too much. The winch cable is zinc-plated, which should help keep the metal fibers from weathering and fraying from repeated use. The included 4-foot wired remote controller allows you to safely operate this winch off to the side, out of harm's way. Harbor Freight even includes mounting hardware, although the mounting plate is sold separately.
Haul-Master 5,000-pound Capacity A-Frame Trailer Jack
Chances are, your new trailer will primarily be disconnected from your truck or SUV. While this Haul-Master trailer does fold for easier storage, this functionality is lost once you add a plywood floor. The Haul-Master 5,000-pound Capacity A-Frame Trailer Jack, priced at $49.99, will be put to work whenever you're unhitched. When looking to re-attach, you'll be able to finely dial in the height of your trailer's receiver to match your vehicle's hitch. When disconnected, this jack will keep your trailer level and safely support all of the tongue weight. It'll also help stabilize and prevent shifting when loading or unloading heavier cargo.
With a 5,000-pound capacity, this jack will be able to safely handle a fully loaded trailer with plenty of room to spare. It supports both bolt-on and welded-on installation, making it an easy modification, regardless of skill level. The solid steel construction is powder-coated to help this trailer jack last for years to come. With a lift range of 9-24 inches, you'll easily be able to connect to a variety of trucks and SUVs as well. Please note that a foot plate or caster wheel is sold separately.
Haul-Master Trailer Spare Tire Carrier
Although road trips can be a blast, a single errant nail can quickly leave you stranded on the side of the highway for hours. A lot of roadside assistance plans exclude trailers, leaving you with the option of paying out of pocket for a tow truck (and waiting hours for the pleasure) or disconnecting the trailer, leaving your cargo sitting unsupervised, and driving back to town for a fix. You can avoid all of this by equipping your trailer with the Haul-Master Trailer Spare Tire Carrier, which is currently priced at only $29.99.
A heavy-duty welded steel construction should resist rust while providing long-term durability, regardless of your towing conditions and environment. Included zinc-plated tire mounting hardware will help keep the tire ready for use at a moment's notice. This particular carrier fits all trailer tongues up to 3 inches in diameter, so you might want to consider picking up a second or third for any other trailers in your fleet. The mount is also compatible with most all 4 and 5 lug trailer wheels; although the actual spare is once again not included with this carrier.
Haul-Master 2.31 cubic-feet Steel Trailer Tongue Box
One of the major keys to success is being prepared. When we're talking towing, that means having all of your necessary tools, like tie-downs, ratchet straps, and even gloves within easy reach. If your tow vehicle is already fully loaded, you might struggle to accommodate additional gear. And if you aren't regularly towing, you won't want it taking up precious interior space either. That's where Haul-Master and its 2.31 cubic-feet Steel Trailer Tongue Box can help.
A formed steel construction is complete with a weatherproof seal to keep your gear dry and protected. It also includes a cam lock and key mechanism, allowing you to lock up your valuable tools when not in use. The lid includes a gas strut for easy one-handed access. All mounting hardware is also included, so you can have this handy storage container installed in minutes. Once attached, you'll have over 2.25 cubic feet of storage; plenty for all of your essentials. With a price of $89.99, Harbor Freight undercuts the competition by over $200!