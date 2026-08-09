5 Useful Harbor Freight Trailer Accessories You Can Buy

If you plan on using your new trailer to haul something with wheels, you'll likely want to consider picking up a set of trailer ramps. These Haul-Master Steel Trailer Ramps feature a 2,000 pound capacity, which is actually 250 pounds more than the trailer's max load, so they'll safely handle anything you plan on loading.

Even though they're only $89.97, these ramps utilize a powder-coated steel construction, offering superior corrosion resistance. Each ramp is 14 inches wide, making them compatible with the tires found on most any lawnmower, ATV, UTV, or golf cart. They also utilize an anti-skid embossing design, which should help improve traction and prevent water from pooling. Looking to load and tow a motorcycle? These ramps can be used individually, with a single ramp supporting 1,000 pounds; plenty strong for even the heaviest cruiser and touring bikes.

These ramps can be used without requiring any screws or permanent modifications to your new trailer. Simply line up the tongue edge to be fully flush against the trailer, connect the included safety straps to the trailer frame to prevent slippage, and you're ready to load. Once finished, just lift straight up. At under 4 feet in length, you can easily store these ramps on the trailer beside your toy or in your truck bed when not in use.