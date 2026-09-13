5 Of Home Depot's Most Affordable Zero-Turn Lawn Mowers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Home Depot is frequently a key resource for home improvers looking for new tools and materials to handle all sorts of repairs and renovations. The same is true for the outlet's garden center. Landscaping tools and an abundance of plant life, soil amendments, and more can be found in the orange big box store's attached outdoor segment. There are lots of gardening tools at Home Depot that often fly under the radar, including things like steel tampers, lawn leveling rakes, and rolling seeders. But the lawn mower category is a particular strong point for Home Depot. While the outlet doesn't always offer the absolute best price for budget conscious buyers looking for a great mower, the sheer volume of grass cutters available in Home Depot stores is staggering, take it from someone who has spent plenty of time inside these facilities!

The peak performer in this category is without a doubt the zero-turn mower, not including specialty mowing tools to handle tall grass and brush buildup. This is a riding mower (although stand up options do exist), and it offers an extremely tight turning radius and very responsive controls that allow you to get the most out of the cutting implement. Professionals often reach for zero-turn mowers, but homeowners with tricky lawn or a lot of outdoor real estate might want one, too. These five models are some of Home Depot's best options for someone looking for a high quality zero-turn mower while also seeking to keep the budget for such an expensive tool within relative control.