5 Mini Power Tools Every DIYer Should Have In Their Collection
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With the price of pretty much any sort of home improvement or lawn service on the rise, more people are opting to forgo professional help and handle many tasks on their own. Going the way of the DIYer requires the right gear, of course, and when you are tackling projects either inside or around your home, that generally means investing in power tools like drills, drivers, blowers, and mowers.
Purchasing the tools you need for your various DIY projects can obviously get pricey pretty quickly. Apart from being costly, those tools tend to be pretty bulky, which not only makes them difficult to store away when not in use, but also makes them difficult to use in work areas where space is at a premium.
That's particularly true of power tools that require larger battery packs to function. Luckily, these days many of the major cordless power tool manufacturers have gotten wise to the spatial concerns of the DIY world and started making smaller versions of some of the most essential powered devices. By "essential" we mean the sort of tools that any dedicated do-it-yourselfer would benefit from having in their toolkit. Here are a few we think you should consider adding to your collection.
Skil Screwdriver
Few tools in your home toolkit are as essential as a screwdriver. Few of your tools are likely to get used more regularly, either. In fact, we'd wager you'll use your screwdriver enough that you'll often find yourself wishing it was powered. However, many such drivers tend to be drill-sized, making it harder to use in smaller spaces where screwdrivers might be handy.
This electric screwdriver from Skil essentially puts the power of a drill in your hands, but does so in a package that may be smaller than your average non-powered screwdriver. The device's pistol grip design is part of how Skil keeps this 4V driver's size to a minimum. That setup makes it easier to fit into tighter workspaces. It also has a two-finger trigger that makes the driver comfortable to use for extended periods. The screwdriver is easy to power up via a micro-USB charger and can produce up to 220 RPM. It also comes with nine interchangeable driver bits in four different types.
The Skil screwdriver is generally well regarded in the market, too, with Popular Mechanics recently naming it its "Most Affordable" electric screwdriver. If you're curious, the driver is currently selling through Amazon for just $24.98. Customers on that site have also rated it well at 4.6 stars. That score is based on more than 9,000 user reviews, and while some noted charging and performance issues, most agree it's a powerful, space-saving tool that anyone can use.
Stihl Chainsaw
There are, admittedly, not that many yard tools available to consumers that one might deem "miniature." That's because many jobs in the backyard require a little more power and performance than smaller batteries can actually provide. That is generally the way it is with chainsaws, and it's a big reason full-size chainsaws can be intimidating even for some staunch DIYers.
For that set, a mini handheld cutter like the Stihl GTA 26 model can be a legit game-changer, allowing them to easily cut back dead limbs and smaller branches around their yard without the bulk and inherent danger of a full-size chainsaw. To be clear, this mini saw and its 4-inch guide bar are only meant for such small-time cutting, with Stihl actually labeling it a pruner. Nonetheless, the ergonomically designed cutter has a max voltage of 12V via Stihl's rechargeable AS2 battery, an easy-to-use trigger design, and a chain guard for increased safety.
Just FYI — it was also named the best overall mini chainsaw by Popular Mechanics, and we recently even named it among the best in Stihl's mini lineup ourselves. If you're looking for extra incentive given the cutter's $149.99 sticker price, Stihl is also regularly listed among the best chainsaw brands in the game. As for this particular cutter, Stihl shoppers gave it a 4.7-star user rating, with most praising it for its power and ease of use. Still, some did complain of battery life and chain issues, so make of that what you will.
Bosch Oscillating Multi-Tool
When it comes to the world of smaller tools, many are designed to perform a single function, if only because their miniature stature dictates a more singular design approach. Given that fact, the versatility provided by an oscillating multi-tool can be invaluable, as they essentially combine several powered devices into a single pint-sized package.
Now, "miniature" might seem like a relative term for a device the size of this Bosch oscillating multi-tool, which is a little over 12 inches in length. But in the context of how many tool functions it provides and its 18V power capabilities, it's surprising that it isn't considerably larger. Frankly, it's also a bit surprising it isn't more expensive, with the Bosch 18V device selling for $158.98 on Amazon. So, what does it actually do? Well, almost anything an in-home DIYer can fathom, including cutting, sanding, scraping, and grinding. It can even be fitted with an attachment for removing bathroom tile grout, and if you've ever dealt with grout, you know how handy that can be.
According to the folks at BobVila.com, this small, 20,000 OPM device is the best overall oscillating multitool on the market. Notoriously stodgy Amazon shoppers don't disagree either, with more than 600 customers giving it a 4.7-star satisfaction score, and most reviewers lauding its power and performance. A handful of Amazoners did, however, take the multi-tool to task for its battery life. Others complained that their Bosch tool underperformed during usage, or outright stopped working sooner than they'd hoped at the price point.
Ryobi Leaf Blower
If you're a seasoned veteran in the DIY yard care arena, you know exactly how valuable a good blower can be. If you're just starting to take control of your yard care, you'll learn just how essential a tool it is when you're looking at grass clippings covering your driveway and hardscapes, or a yard full of fallen autumn leaves. When you start shopping for a blower, you may also conclude that many of the larger devices are a little too cumbersome for comfort.
Yes, miniature versions of the handy DIY devices are available. And if you're looking for a blower that can handle removing grass, dust, leaves, and debris from your hardscapes and patio, Ryobi's 18V Compact Blower is well worth a look. The brand is, of course, regarded as one of the best in the greater market for blowers, and this is the smallest model you'll find in the Ryobi vaults. Though it be small, it be mighty, with its 18V power delivering 220 CFM of airflow at speeds of up to 140 mphs, a fact that led Pro Tool Reviews to proclaim, "Ryobi hit a home run with this one."
At its smallest, the $99 blower measures just 16 inches long, making it easy to control whether you're blowing leaves and debris or drying off your car after a wash. The 4.8-star-rated tool also comes with extension tubes for when you've got slightly larger tasks to handle, though this compact model may not be ideal for use in bigger yards.
Klein Tools Work Light
If there's one tool that any true-blue DIYer would deem essential, it's an extra, easy-to-carry work light. After all, many projects in and around the home are undertaken in cramped, low-lit areas, and when you're working in those spaces, a bulky flashlight or work light can become a burden.
For the record, this personal mini work light from Klein Tools measures just 2.07 inches in width and 5.11 inches in height, meaning you may be able to tuck it away in a shirt pocket or back pocket when you take it along to a worksite. It can also crank out a solid 460 lumens of light on its high brightness setting, with its micro-USB rechargeable battery able to maintain that brightness for up to nine hours. On the lower 175 lumens setting, that number jumps up to 16 hours. The light also boasts an IP54 dust- and moisture-resistant casing, a magnetic base with a built-in carabiner for hanging, and a 360-degree swivel head. It's even designed to be used as a power bank in a pinch.
That kind of power and versatility is rare to find in such a small package, which is part of why the Klein Tools work light has become a favorite for YouTube reviewers like One Tool A Week and Tool Watch. It's also been well-reviewed by Home Depot shoppers, who've rated it at 4.7 stars and claim it's ideal for use in the home, in the garage, or even outside in the dark.
How we got here
In selecting the above items, we took many factors into account, though it should go without saying that the size of the tools in question was the most important single qualifier. From there, we ensured we were selecting items manufactured by reputable brands that were also well rated by both real-world customers and professional tool review sites. Price point was also a consideration, as we sought to list tools that most DIYers can actually afford to add to their collection. It was equally important to list tools that might also prove useful to those users on a regular basis.