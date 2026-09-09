5 Mini Power Tools Every DIYer Should Have In Their Collection

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With the price of pretty much any sort of home improvement or lawn service on the rise, more people are opting to forgo professional help and handle many tasks on their own. Going the way of the DIYer requires the right gear, of course, and when you are tackling projects either inside or around your home, that generally means investing in power tools like drills, drivers, blowers, and mowers.

Purchasing the tools you need for your various DIY projects can obviously get pricey pretty quickly. Apart from being costly, those tools tend to be pretty bulky, which not only makes them difficult to store away when not in use, but also makes them difficult to use in work areas where space is at a premium.

That's particularly true of power tools that require larger battery packs to function. Luckily, these days many of the major cordless power tool manufacturers have gotten wise to the spatial concerns of the DIY world and started making smaller versions of some of the most essential powered devices. By "essential" we mean the sort of tools that any dedicated do-it-yourselfer would benefit from having in their toolkit. Here are a few we think you should consider adding to your collection.