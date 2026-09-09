5 Hot Hatches That Can Eat Sports Cars For Breakfast

In a perfect world, every car enthusiast would have a big garage that's full of their favorite vehicles. One of them would surely be a high-performance sports car for track days and carefree weekend drives, with a more practical daily driver alongside it to handle the more mundane — but no less important — tasks most people ask of their cars.

Unfortunately, we don't live in a perfect world, and budget and space constraints often limit car enthusiasts to having just one vehicle that needs to do it all. Fortunately, there's a proven solution: the hot hatchback. The hot hatch as we know it has been around since the 1970s, and during that time, these cars have won over countless drivers with their valuable blend of performance, fun, and everyday practicality.

Over the decades, the world's automakers have built some truly legendary hot hatchbacks, though many have disappeared from the market — or were never imported to America to begin with. Thankfully, there are still some fantastic American-market hot hatch options available on dealer lots today. Some of these aren't just fun to drive, but offer genuine sports car-beating performance without sacrificing day-to-day usability. Below, we've rounded up five of the best.