10 Supercars Inspired By Iconic Airplanes

A ton of amazing supercars and hypercars have been made over the years, and each have features that distinguish them from the competition. Some rely solely on power and speed, while others incorporate specific aesthetic or design choices to stand out. Most are amazing feats of engineering that the world's car enthusiasts appreciate, even if they can't afford one of their own.

When someone sits down to design the next supercar, they often look toward something else for inspiration. This can be anything from a different-generation supercar to, say, an airplane. It turns out, a handful of impressive supercars have taken direct inspiration from a variety of the world's most legendary military aircraft, including fighter jets, trainers, and strategic bombers in the past.

Like any supercar, those inspired by iconic airplanes vary in price and specs, with some topping out at several million, while a couple don't bust the $1 million price tag. Each of these incredible supercars and hypercars was designed to honor a specific aircraft, and you can see it in their design, composition, and color choices. They're arranged in order from least expensive to most expensive, and some are so rare that there are only a few in existence.