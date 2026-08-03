The Hennessey Blackbird Is Further Proof That Technology Isn't Cool Anymore

Texas Hypercar maker Hennessey revealed their newest model, the Blackbird, this morning, and it solidifies the automotive luddite sentiment as the newest form of exclusivity. The Blackbird takes its name from the SR-71 Blackbird, the legendary spy plane whose only defense was its top speed of over 2,000 mph. The Hennessey Blackbird doesn't quite hit that number, but its top speed of 220 mph may certainly feel like it. Powering the beast is a 6.2-liter naturally-aspirated V8, good for 9,000 rpm and estimated to produce horsepower in the neighborhood of 800 to 850, but — unlike past Hennessey's — the Blackbird is about more than metrics.

Outside, it certainly looks like a road-going version of its namesake. There are swooping lines, gaping intakes, and wing-like fins that all flash images of warplanes in your mind. There is an elegance to the design though, that departs from Hennessey's usual rowdiness. If the Venom F5 is an F-22 Raptor, a cunning and caustic killer, the Blackbird is, well, the Blackbird, an intense and graceful marvel.

Hennessey

The inside, though, is where the Blackbird plays its hand. There are no screens, no haptic buttons, no paddles, just three pedals. Where the F5's steering wheel was half-missing, and looked like you might accidentally eject yourself if you thumbed the wrong control, the Blackbird's wheel is leather-swathed and holds not a single button. Hennessey, a brand whose identity is almost cartoonishly American, has made an analog hypercar, but what does that mean?