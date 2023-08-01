Porsche 911 S/T Is Light On Weight, Not On Power

The newest version of the Porsche 911 is here, and instead of just taking the route of making the car more lightweight, or squeezing out more power, the 911 S/T does both. Straight from the rear engine bay of the 911 GT3 RS is a 4-liter 518 horsepower flat-six boxer engine. It weighs only 3,056 pounds, making it the lightest Porsche 911 of the current generation by 70 pounds, but also lighter than many other cars in general. A Honda Civic Touring, for example, weighs 3,077 pounds.

Porsche

The power, combined with incredible lightness, put's the 911's power-to-weight ratio somewhere around that of a fighter jet in comparison to other sportscars. Porsche cut extra weight by constructing the doors, hood, roof, and front fenders out of carbon fiber reinforced plastic. Although, given Porsche's attention to detail, the plastic components will likely be more substantial than the one's you would find on your average Toyota.