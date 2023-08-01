Porsche 911 S/T Is Light On Weight, Not On Power
The newest version of the Porsche 911 is here, and instead of just taking the route of making the car more lightweight, or squeezing out more power, the 911 S/T does both. Straight from the rear engine bay of the 911 GT3 RS is a 4-liter 518 horsepower flat-six boxer engine. It weighs only 3,056 pounds, making it the lightest Porsche 911 of the current generation by 70 pounds, but also lighter than many other cars in general. A Honda Civic Touring, for example, weighs 3,077 pounds.
The power, combined with incredible lightness, put's the 911's power-to-weight ratio somewhere around that of a fighter jet in comparison to other sportscars. Porsche cut extra weight by constructing the doors, hood, roof, and front fenders out of carbon fiber reinforced plastic. Although, given Porsche's attention to detail, the plastic components will likely be more substantial than the one's you would find on your average Toyota.
The lightest Porsche yet
As far as performance specs go, putting the 911 on a diet produced more than respectable performance metrics. It can accomplish the all-important 0-60 sprint in 3.5 seconds, and can reach a top speed of 186 miles per hour. The wheels are 20 inches in the front and 21 inches in the back, and made out of lightweight magnesium for good measure.
If that wasn't special enough for you, Porsche is offering the special optional Heritage Design Package which adds a new "Shore Blue Metallic" exclusive color, throwback Porsche crests, and the ability to have a racing number of your choice applied to the Porsche.
Plus, Porsche is giving buyers the opportunity to buy a watch with their car: the Chronograph 1, at It's $13,500. The car itself costs $290,000 (plus $1,650 for delivery). and are expected to start arriving on tracks around the country next Spring. Only 1,963 Porsche 911s S/Ts will be made, a number that calls back to the year the 911 was created.