11 Practical Road Trip Gadgets You Can Buy At Harbor Freight

Hitting the road with friends or family allows for a great new layer of personal development. These trips often elevate relationships to new heights, and whether you're traveling in a small car or a large RV, the basic contours of the experience remain the same. It's also possible and often highly rewarding to go on a solo road trip in an exciting car.

In support of any road trip plan short or long, you'll need to establish a packing list. There's always the potential to stop for essentials along the way, but some gear should be added to your list, and subsequently the trunk of the car, before you hit the road. This includes a range of gadgets and tools that will help you quickly handle any potential setbacks you might experience while away. From managing a flat tire to illuminating a camping area during a nighttime setup (a constraint the 3-3-3 rule for road tripping seeks to minimize) or supporting outdoor conversation in the evening, these tools and gizmos from Harbor Freight can make a notable impact in the enjoyment and flexible problem solving capabilities you experience while away from home. All of them have been rated highly by owners, and each one serves in an important role in a mobile toolkit, and specifically one designed to handle the rigors of road tripping.