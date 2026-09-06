5 EVs That Made A Splash In 2026
For so long, the electric future felt like it was waiting just outside the door. Today, in 2026, the transition to electric power seems to be in full swing. Old brands making new models, new brands reviving old models, and other new brands still building their own takes on what the EV future, or now present, should look like. It feels like almost every new model or concept car is devoid of exhaust pipes and has a fuel door on the front fender rather than the back. 10 years ago, the catalog of electric cars was short, quirky, and reserved for those with either enthusiasm for the future or the money to sample it, whereas now the ethereal hum of EVs at stoplights is commonplace.
There's an EV for everyone, and as their electrified ranks keep growing, it can be hard to keep up with every new release. A lot of these fresh faces are relatively inconsequential. Predictable and comfortable cars that fit right into the current climate so well you might've missed their entry. However, 2026 has also hosted a number of EV releases that were anything but boring. They always say any publicity is good publicity, and that may be true, as some of the following cars have been praised and some insulted, but all have announced their arrival and made their presence known for one reason or another. From reimagined classics to coachbuilt exclusives to antonymic disasters, here are five EVs that made a splash in 2026.
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
The four-door coupe has always been a kind of mascot for the AMG mission. When the first iteration came out in 2018, it gave us everything Mercedes-AMG does well, wrapped up in a bow. It was a bull shark in a tuxedo, a rocketship with leather seats; it was elegant yet aggressive, balancing roaring V8 performance with executive limo-style luxury. It was everything a Mercedes-AMG should be, leaving the new electric 4-Door Coupe with big shoes to fill. There is no doubt that EVs have blistering performance, but is it the right flavor of performance for an AMG?
The 4-Door Coupe is certainly electric in practice, powered by three axial flux electric motors that produce up to 1,153 horsepower, but Mercedes has pulled out all the stops to make it feel otherwise in spirit. The new AMGForceSport+ drive mode simulates manual gear shifting via wheel paddles, complete with torque delay on shifts, haptic feedback, and V8 engine roar played through both interior and exterior speakers.
The AMG RACE ENGINEER feature allows hyperspecific adjustments to throttle sensitivity, torque bias, and traction control. These help with driver engagement, but it's hard to ignore the feeling that AMG is now selling simulations of what they used to actually make. The looks are based on the AMG GT XX, which brings new design flair that certainly feels different. The 4-Door Coupe is a new kind of AMG, and one the motoring world seems wary of.
BMW M Concept Neue Klasse
2026 has seen some of the strongest automotive empires reimagine their performance divisions, and now we come to BMW's take, with the M Concept Neue Klasse. For those of us who don't speak German, the Neue Klasse moniker denotes BMW's next generation of electric vehicles. The Neue Klasse architecture boasts an arsenal of upgrades, including the Heart of Joy ECU, which promises unprecedented levels of system communication and data processing, designed to deliver massive leaps in efficiency and driver engagement. 800-volt architecture, new infotainment, cylindrical battery cells, and more will all be standard for next-generation BMWs, like the 2027 i3 sedan the M Concept is based on.
The sacred tradition of BMW is that true M models are blessed with the power of gasoline. The M Concept previews what the next M3 will be, and as if making it electric wasn't enough, the Neue Klasse overhaul also introduces a completely new design language. The running joke about BMW's kidney grille will find more ground here, as the M Concept's take covers almost the entire front fascia, with the headlights now integrated within. Like it or not, the M Concept doesn't beat around the bush with styling; it is a clear retro-futuristic reimagining of the original M3. Boxy lines and stout proportions give it a cyberpunk feel, complete with a double-ducktail spoiler. The Neue Klasse architecture is a huge step for BMW and an even bigger one for M.
Ferrari Luce
If there is any EV that has made a splash in 2026, or perhaps ever, it has to be the Ferrari Luce. Perhaps the most controversial EV launch of all time, when the Luce's interior was revealed in February prior to the full launch, hopes were high. Ferrari partnered with LoveFrom, a design firm founded by two of the best living product designers of our time, Marc Newson and Jony Ive. We knew the Luce would be an EV, but the interior looked like a purist's dream with its thin-rimmed steering wheel, physical buttons, and simple gear cluster.
The human-facing user interface was the perfect theater for LoveFrom's talents, but upon the full release of the Luce, it became clear that their input should have ended there. Instantly, the Luce was compared to things that shouldn't be mentioned in the same sentence as Ferrari, like the Nissan Leaf, the Toyota Prius, or a computer mouse. Performance was never an issue, as the Luce produces 1,035 horsepower, a hair-raising figure that is puzzling for a car that looks like a Waymo with plastic surgery. Even lineup-wise, the Luce is confusing — if you want a Ferrari that carries more than two people, you buy a Purosangue.
The brand is defined by drama and emotion. Making an EV meet those requirements is a tall order, and it becomes nearly impossible when its body is more appealing to Silicon Valley executives than to elementary school students.
Genesis GV90
The luxury sector of carmaking is hard to break into. Sure, the cars themselves always boast features that would make a medieval king blush, but much of it simply comes from brand names. Rolls-Royce, Maybach, Bentley, and others hold weight simply by virtue of their title, so when a new brand like Genesis comes along, it'd better come in hot. Genesis has done exactly that with the G90 Sedan's range-topping SUV counterpart, the GV90. At first glance, the GV90 is a vehicle with presence. With 24-inch wheels standard and a 208-inch length, the GV90 is commanding by size alone, and its glossy lines and split-lights give it an elegant cyberpunk ambiance.
Its electric powertrain produces 657 horsepower, but the real selling points are inside. To reach that inside, you'll be greeted by a set of power coach doors. Others use this trick, but the GV90 elevates the concept with its lack of B-pillars and rear doors that slide back to open independently. With both doors open, the interior flexes some truly unique features, like its optional wood floors and 23.6-inch infotainment screen, which can extend for theater-style viewing. The pièce de résistance, though, has to be its swiveling seats, which can rotate 180 degrees, turning the entire cabin into a mobile lounge. On top of all this, the GV90's highest trim level is expected to cost around $150,000.
Rolls Royce Project Nightingale
Brands like Ferrari and Lamborghini may produce the world's finest performance cars, but if any brand can lay claim to making the ultimate luxury car, a machine that indulges our every sense not in bristling stimulation but in pampered relaxation, it has to be Rolls-Royce. The English marque has been producing palaces on wheels for over 120 years, and while their production models are always limited, they often indulge in one-off or few-off models, allowing them to let go of the few reservations they hold with their "regular" cars and stretch their wings. Their most recent exercise in this is Project Nightingale.
Inspired by their 1920s designs, the production run is limited to just 100 units, each bespoke to the highest degree, recognizing the brand's coachbuilding roots. The Nightingale is a two-seater convertible, enormously long, and mouth-watering to look at. Its vertical brake light highlights its longtail design, and the 24-vane "Pantheon" grille looks like the entrance to Parliament.
Perhaps most exciting, though, is the lack of an internal combustion engine. While an electric powertrain can be hard to swallow for a performance car, its smooth, linear power delivery and quiet operation lend themselves well to a luxury car. With two electric motors making 650 horses — likely a similar setup as seen in the Spectre — the Nightingale is the brand's first EV member of the prestigious Coachbuilt Collection, and gives us a glimpse into Rolls-Royce's electric future.