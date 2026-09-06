5 EVs That Made A Splash In 2026

For so long, the electric future felt like it was waiting just outside the door. Today, in 2026, the transition to electric power seems to be in full swing. Old brands making new models, new brands reviving old models, and other new brands still building their own takes on what the EV future, or now present, should look like. It feels like almost every new model or concept car is devoid of exhaust pipes and has a fuel door on the front fender rather than the back. 10 years ago, the catalog of electric cars was short, quirky, and reserved for those with either enthusiasm for the future or the money to sample it, whereas now the ethereal hum of EVs at stoplights is commonplace.

There's an EV for everyone, and as their electrified ranks keep growing, it can be hard to keep up with every new release. A lot of these fresh faces are relatively inconsequential. Predictable and comfortable cars that fit right into the current climate so well you might've missed their entry. However, 2026 has also hosted a number of EV releases that were anything but boring. They always say any publicity is good publicity, and that may be true, as some of the following cars have been praised and some insulted, but all have announced their arrival and made their presence known for one reason or another. From reimagined classics to coachbuilt exclusives to antonymic disasters, here are five EVs that made a splash in 2026.