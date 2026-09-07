5 4-Door Sedans That Are Surprisingly Good In Snow, According To KBB
When winter arrives and the roads turn icy, most drivers instinctively look toward SUVs, crossovers, and pickup trucks. These cars might seem like your only option for stress-free snow driving, thanks to their higher seating position and available AWD or 4WD systems. A look at Kelly Blue Book's expert-rated vehicles for winter driving, however, reveals that you don't need an SUV, a crossover, or even a pickup truck to conquer snow commutes and get where you need to go safely.
KBB has compiled a list of the best cars for tackling snowy roads with confidence, which, as you probably guessed, is dominated by high-riding SUVs like the Honda CR-V, Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, and Subaru Forester. In addition to these SUVs, KBB also lists several four-door sedans that have been highly rated by its expert reviewers, and can be just as compelling when temperatures drop and conditions become challenging. These four-door sedans prove that modern low-riding cars have evolved far beyond simple commuter vehicles, and are now capable of handling much harsher winter conditions.
Many of the included sedans offer some of the key features needed for winter driving, such as AWD systems, traction and stability control, and safety tech designed to help drivers maintain control of their vehicles on tricky surfaces. The list includes some of the cheapest AWD sedans on the market, so regardless of your budget, you might find an appealing option here. We've discussed only the top five four-door winter-ready sedans according to KBB's recommendations, although the site's list includes six models. You can read more about how we selected the vehicles at the end of the article.
2026 Toyota Camry
On KBB's list of the best winter-ready sedans, the 2026 Toyota Camry has the highest expert rating of 4.8 and is ranked as the best value model in its class. It's available with AWD on all trims for an extra $1,525, which is a must for snow driving. KBB recommends the Camry's entry-level LE variant with AWD as the best value for anyone looking for a snow-ready model. Despite being the base model, the Safety Sense 3.0 technology suite comes standard, which adds lots of useful safety features that drivers will appreciate while driving in the snow.
To name a few, the 2026 Toyota Camry comes with blind-spot monitoring, automatic front emergency braking, automatic high beams, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning. The Camry also includes heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, and LED lights. It doesn't come with heated front seats or a heated steering wheel by default, which is a bummer. However, you can add both heated front seats and a heated steering wheel by getting the $1,660 Convenience Package.
Besides the entry-level SE trim, you can also consider other trims of the Camry, depending on your priorities. Other available trims include the SE, Nightshade, XLE, and XSE. The 2026 Toyota Camry starts at an MSRP of $29,600 for the LE grade, while the SE, Nightshade, XLE, and XSE start at $32,100, $33,100, $34,800, and $36,000, respectively, without destination fees and other applicable charges.
2026 BMW 3 Series
The second best option on KBB's list is the 2026 BMW 3 Series. However, the site specifically singles out the 330i xDrive as the best value option. Ranked as one of the best AWD sedans by J.D. Power, the 2026 BMW 3 Series is a compact luxury four-door sedan available in four grades – 330i, 330i xDrive, M340i, and M340i xDrive.
Since AWD is a must-have for snow driving, you can either pick the 330i xDrive or the more potent M340i xDrive for your winter commutes. On both models, BMW includes handy driver-assist features like automatic emergency braking, rain-sensing wipers, forward collision warning, and lane-keeping assist. The 3 Series also includes heated mirrors and a heated steering wheel, although the latter only comes standard on the M340i and M340i xDrive.
As a luxury sedan, the BMW 3 Series is a bit pricey compared to most models on the list, with the 330i xDrive starting at $50,000 and the M340i xDrive at $65,550. Despite its premium sticker price, you might have to spend extra to get some standard safety features on the 330i xDrive, like blind-spot monitoring and lane-departure assist.
2025 Audi A5
Replacing both the A5 sportback and the regular A4 sedan, the Audi A5 is offered with the German automaker's legendary Quattro AWD system, giving it a major advantage in the snow, paired with the model's "superb driving dynamics," per KBB. You can pick up the Audi A5 in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trims, all of which offer Quattro, to provide confidence when tackling snowy and slippery roads.
In addition to the AWD system, the Audi A5 is also equipped with a variety of features that are useful for driving in snow. For example, it includes a heated steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, heated front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, and LED headlights with washers. Just keep in mind that some of these features are optional depending on the trim. The A5 also has safety features that should help you get home safe in tricky winter conditions, such as automatic emergency braking, lane-departure assist, and high-beam assist.
If you'd like to get the Audi A5, be ready to spend at least $50,995, the MSRP of the base Premium trim. The sticker prices of the Premium Plus and Prestige variants start at $54,595 and $57,445, respectively. The Premium grade provides the best value, but KBB adds that you can go for the Premium Plus trim if you have the budget, as it adds extra niceties as standard.
2026 Mazda3 Sedan
The 2026 Mazda3 Sedan is also well-equipped for driving through snow, specifically the 2.5 S Carbon Edition AWD variant. The major feature that makes this trim a solid option for snow driving is AWD, which comes as standard. Besides that, the 2.5 S Carbon Edition has Mazda's i-Activsense technology, which is available on all trims. Mazda's i-Activsense technology includes a variety of safety and driver-assist features, such as automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, and many others.
Additionally, this model also includes features like heated mirrors and rain-sensing windshield wipers that you won't find on all trims. Instead of the 2.5 S Carbon Edition, you can upgrade to the 2.5 S Turbo Premium Plus trim, which also offers standard AWD and gives you extra nice-to-haves like a heated steering wheel. The 2026 Mazda3 2.5 S Carbon Edition draws its power from a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine producing up to 186 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque.
If you need more power, the 2.5 S Turbo Premium Plus trim is what you should go for, as it uses a turbocharged 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine that delivers up to 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. The 2.5 S Carbon Edition costs $31,050 while the Turbo Premium Plus has a sticker price of $38,175.
2025 Nissan Altima
The very popular Nissan Altima also received high marks from KBB. While it's available in four different trims, KBB recommends skipping the entry-level S variant, as it doesn't allow you to upgrade to AWD. Other higher trims, including the SV, SR, and SL, offer optional AWD.
Furthermore, it includes several valuable features as standard that come in handy in one way or another while driving in the snow, such as automatic high beams, LED headlights, automatic rear braking, automatic front emergency braking, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning. Unfortunately, it lacks other creature comforts like heated seats, which, while not absolutely must-haves for winter driving, add to the overall snow-driving experience, making cold mornings more comfortable. Thankfully, Nissan offers a $2,390 Premium Package that includes niceties like heated front seats and heated exterior mirrors.
Aside from the base variant, the 2025 Nissan Altima comes with a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine as standard, delivering up to 182 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. The cheapest variant with an optional AWD upgrade is the SV, which has a sticker price of $30,070 before adding AWD. The SR and SL have an MSRP of $31,470 and $35,970, respectively, without the AWD option. Since adding AWD costs $1,500, that means the cheapest variant of the Altima ready for snow driving will set you back at least $31,500.