5 4-Door Sedans That Are Surprisingly Good In Snow, According To KBB

When winter arrives and the roads turn icy, most drivers instinctively look toward SUVs, crossovers, and pickup trucks. These cars might seem like your only option for stress-free snow driving, thanks to their higher seating position and available AWD or 4WD systems. A look at Kelly Blue Book's expert-rated vehicles for winter driving, however, reveals that you don't need an SUV, a crossover, or even a pickup truck to conquer snow commutes and get where you need to go safely.

KBB has compiled a list of the best cars for tackling snowy roads with confidence, which, as you probably guessed, is dominated by high-riding SUVs like the Honda CR-V, Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, and Subaru Forester. In addition to these SUVs, KBB also lists several four-door sedans that have been highly rated by its expert reviewers, and can be just as compelling when temperatures drop and conditions become challenging. These four-door sedans prove that modern low-riding cars have evolved far beyond simple commuter vehicles, and are now capable of handling much harsher winter conditions.

Many of the included sedans offer some of the key features needed for winter driving, such as AWD systems, traction and stability control, and safety tech designed to help drivers maintain control of their vehicles on tricky surfaces. The list includes some of the cheapest AWD sedans on the market, so regardless of your budget, you might find an appealing option here. We've discussed only the top five four-door winter-ready sedans according to KBB's recommendations, although the site's list includes six models. You can read more about how we selected the vehicles at the end of the article.