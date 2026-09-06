5 Modifications You Can Make To Your Harbor Freight Trailer

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When Eric Smidt first founded Harbor Freight back in 1977, it was a mail-order business that shipped tools to buyers looking for cheaper alternatives to big-name brands. It remains a highly recommended place for DIYers to stock up on products today, but over the decades, its range has also expanded to include a lot more than just DIY essentials. Among many other things, it now sells various trailers.

A popular product in its trailer range was its now-discontinued folding trailer, which has been the subject of numerous custom-build videos from industrious owners. At the time of writing, the largest trailer that Harbor Freight sells is the Haul-Master 2000 lb 5-by-10-foot utility trailer.

Regardless of the model of trailer you own, there are plenty of modifications you can make to boost its usefulness. Some are simple tweaks aimed at solving a particular drawback of Harbor Freight's trailer range, while other modifications can completely transform its utility.

Trailer owners have already tested these five ideas and proven their worth on the road. Before you reach for your tools, keep in mind that laws for road legality vary across the country, and so it's always best to check regulations in your area before carrying out any significant modifications.