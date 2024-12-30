Do Harbor Freight Trailers Come With A Title? What To Know About Registration

With brick and mortar shops located all over country, and an easy-to-use online storefront, Harbor Freight has become one of the bigger retailers in the greater tool and power tool arena, which is beyond impressive given the family owned company's humble beginnings. These days, Harbor Freight fronts a wide array of tools and devices bearing the insignia of some notable, and likely surprising brand names. You may not realize it, but the company also keeps a handful of high-quality Haul-Master utility trailers in stock for folks looking to transport an ATV, a riding lawn mower, and other similarly sized devices around town.

Advertisement

If you are eyeing a new trailer for your utility transportation setup, you might be interested to know those available through Harbor Freight can be had at a fairly reasonable price, with models topping out at $549.99. But if you're not familiar with the process of buying a trailer for use on the various roads and freeways of the world, there are a couple of things you'll want to consider before you pony up and purchase one from Harbor Freight.

First and foremost, you should know that you will, almost certainly, need to legally register your trailer with state and local agencies, and that generally means you need to secure a title at the point of purchase. Harbor Freight does not provide a title for their trailers, though a rep for the company confirmed that, in many areas, a bill of sale and certificate of origin should suffice.

Advertisement