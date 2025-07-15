How To Properly Load A Trailer For Balanced Towing

If you haven't measured the tongue weight and are just guessing, you're putting both your trailer and your safety at risk. If it's lower than 10% of your trailer's total loaded weight, the trailer can lose its footing and start swaying — sometimes violently enough to overpower the tow vehicle. If it's too high, your tow vehicle's rear end can squat with the extra weight, which lightens the front tires and makes steering and braking less effective.

The easiest way to get an exact tongue weight is with a dedicated tongue weight gauge — a portable device that directly measures the downward force the trailer places on your vehicle's hitch. To use one, get the scale into place under the trailer's tongue jack, crank the jack until the trailer settles on it, and wait for the number to stabilize. That's your tongue weight.

If you don't feel like shelling out for a tongue weight scale, a CAT scale at a nearby truck stop works just as well. Start by weighing your tow vehicle by itself first. Then hitch up the trailer and weigh your tow vehicle again – but keep the trailer's axles off the scale. The difference between the two numbers is the actual tongue weight your trailer is placing on the hitch. Once you've got the number, it's just as important to know if your hitch and tow vehicle are rated to handle it. Tongue weight capacity is not the same as total towing capacity. Check your measured tongue weight against both ratings — they need to match or exceed the measured tongue weight figure. A hitch rated for only 1,000 pounds won't safely support 1,200 pounds, no matter how strong your truck is.