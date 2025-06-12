Tow Strap Shopping? Here's What You Need To Know Before You Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of a vehicle being towed on the road, you'd probably think of the way a traditional tow truck does it: with a large, suspended hook lifting it up by the front or back and carrying it away. However, that's not the only way to tow a vehicle, and that's good, because it certainly wouldn't be economical to have an entire mechanism installed on something like a personal pickup truck. Another, more economical option for towing is a tow strap, a thick ribbon of sturdy fabric materials like polyester that can be attached to another vehicle for a free-moving tow rather than a lifting hook.

Advertisement

In theory, using a tow strap, with or without hooks, should be as simple as attaching one end to your pickup truck's receiver hitch, and the other end to the mounting hook of the vehicle you're towing. However, while using a tow strap is relatively simple, whether or not you succeed will depend on the precise kind of strap you're using. If you're not using the right kind of strap, you may not be able to safely tow a vehicle, or the strap could snap. The most important factors to be aware of before purchasing a tow strap is the weight capacity and material of the strap in question, as well as whether it's intended for moving or immobile vehicles. There are top-rated car recovery and tow straps available on Amazon, so you'll want to know which is which before paying up.

Advertisement