How To Attach Tow Straps To Your Truck (With Or Without Hooks)

Whether your truck came with hooks or you've added some, it's best to use a tow strap with looped ends rather than the type with hooks already attached (pictured above). Safety is the main concern with this recommendation as the connected metal hooks can become projectiles at the end of the strap should they come loose under a load.

Likewise, another practice we'd like to discourage is the use of your truck's trailer hitch ball as an attachment point for a tow strap. While there are many ways to use your truck's tow hitch other than towing, using the hitch ball as an attachment point for your tow strap is dangerous since it was not designed to handle the shock forces a tow strap can produce. The same advice goes for nearly any component under your truck or under the hood, such as suspension and steering components, radiator supports, hoses, and axles.

Even when you've done everything right, things quickly can go wrong. It's best to have any spectators that are not essential to the recovery effort to stand far away, preferably behind a barrier or another vehicle. It's also a good idea to put something over the tow strap near each end. This could be a blanket, a jacket, or even other unused tow straps tied loosely. The idea is that if something comes loose at either end the extra material will slow it down as the tension recoils toward the other truck.

