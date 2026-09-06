5 Sports Cars That Happen To Make Good Family Vehicles

As much as car lovers and driving enthusiasts praise sports cars like the Mazda MX-5 Miata or Chevrolet Corvette, there's no getting around the harsh reality that many of these beloved automobiles are not well-suited for family use. Sure, in ideal situations, you might be able to keep the sports car for the weekend and drive a proper family vehicle during the week, but there's also a more common image out there of the new parent who has to sell or trade in his sports car for something to fit the kid(s).

Of course, this doesn't always mean that you have to give up the cool, fun car for a minivan or another uninspiring family car. Perhaps more than ever, today's car market offers lots of spacious, high-performance family vehicles to choose from, with some seriously powerful SUV options that should have all the hauling space you need.

However, what about those with a growing family who don't want to drive around in a heavy SUV or family sedan — even if it's packing tons of horsepower? Fortunately, there are still lots of options for genuine sports cars and dedicated models that can still be capable of serving as a family vehicle when needed. Below, we've rounded up five family-friendly sports and performance car options, which include everything from track-honed hot hatchbacks and rally rocket ships to V8 muscle cars.