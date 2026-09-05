5 Things You Didn't Know About Starlink Satellites

Unless you live under a rock, you're probably at least tangentially aware of Starlink. A division of SpaceX, which was founded by CEO Elon Musk, Starlink is a satellite internet service provider. Your internet may be delivered to your home via cable or fiber-optic cables, but not everyone has access to these high-speed internet options, even here in the U.S. Designed to connect those in rural, remote parts of the world, Starlink also offers services to travelers who are on the go.

Because Starlink is part of SpaceX, the company can launch the satellites itself rather than relying on another company for this initial, vital step. The service is designed to be reliable during conditions that could disrupt other internet services, including wind and snow. Residential packages start at $55 per month, but there's more to learn about Starlink than connection speeds and monthly cost. Even if you have a basic understanding of how Starlink works, you might be surprised by what you don't know about the internet service provider. Read on to learn a few lesser-known facts about this trailblazing satellite pioneer.