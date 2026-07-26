What Is The 25-Year Rule For Satellites?

With nearly 15,000 active artificial satellites up there as of 2026, space is filling up fast, so it comes as no surprise that there's a 25-year rule in place to keep things in check. The rule states that any satellite or spent rocket stage in low Earth orbit (up to around 1,240 miles) should be brought down within 25 years of finishing its job. The 25-year requirement was first introduced in 1995, but it was only accepted worldwide in 2002 when the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC) adopted it for the first time.

The thing is, the 25-year number has nothing to do with the lifespan of the satellite since that countdown actually starts once its working life is over. The figure was specifically picked out by taking into account orbital debris models, which worked out the least amount of propellant a satellite would need to shove itself down into a lower orbit.

The catch is that once a mission ends, there's barely any fuel left. Working out how far down the satellite can push itself to where the air is thick enough to finish things off is the whole point. That sweet spot is at around 370 miles above the Earth's surface. There, any satellite plowing through at 17,500 mph sheds a little speed due to resistance, falling down further into thicker air. Once it drops into the 370-mile zone, the whole process takes roughly 25 years to play out.