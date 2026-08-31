Testing The Ostation 2 Pro Made My Gaming Life Feel Greener

While the Olight Ostation 2 Pro is a 3-in-1 device that has multiple functions, it is, first and foremost, a battery charger. That trait alone is why most people would purchase something like this, as a battery checker and battery storage system costs far less, and there are a multitude of options. Most standard battery rechargers I've used accommodate AA and AAA batteries, though you're typically limited to charging four batteries at any given time.

The Ostation 2 Pro can charge 24*. That's something of a misnomer, though, because the system *doesn't charge all 24 batteries at once. Instead, it uses gravity to move batteries that are charged into its two output drawers: one for AAA and another for AA. Two fully charged batteries drop whenever there's space in the drawer, while the rest continue charging or waiting to be charged. A maximum of four batteries are charged simultaneously, accommodating two AA and two AAA.

Jonathan H. Kantor/SlashGear

Once you remove a couple from the drawer, the two that are charged fall into place while two more from each compartment begin their charge. The system can handle all Ni-MH batteries, though it's limited to Olight's lithium-ion batteries*, and you receive 12 AA and 12 AAA with the Ostation 2 Pro.

*As suggested by Olight, that is to say.

Olight is probably best known for its line of everyday carry (EDC) flashlights, like the company's 3-in-1 Arkfeld Ultra. This charger has a sort of hidden functionality when it comes to the brand's extended portfolio of devices — open the side and it acts as a dock charger for two Olight EDC flashlights.