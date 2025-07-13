Here's How To Know If A Rechargeable Battery Is Bad

Rechargeable batteries are, among other things, one of the most crucial tools that you'll want to add to your earthquake emergency kit. When the grid is down, these devices can efficiently power appliances like your smartphone, laptops, power tools, and even some medical equipment. Now, imagine what can happen when these batteries stop working as well as they can. It can be quite frustrating, especially if you are in a disaster, but just like anything that holds a charge, rechargeable batteries don't last forever, and they can even fail in the most inconvenient circumstances.

Now, whether you're using a nickel-metal hydride battery or a lithium-ion battery, knowing when one is on its last legs shouldn't be hard. Age is a crucial factor, as the average lifespan of most batteries is a couple of years, but the longevity of these batteries depends on several factors, like temperature and overcharging. The brand of the battery will also make a key difference. Luckily, if the batteries are nearing the end of their service life, they'll definitely send signals that something is wrong.

From longer charging times and feeling unusually hot, to reduced run time and even physical damage, this is your battery's way of telling you something is failing. You definitely don't want to use a bad battery on your device. It will affect its performance level, and even pose several safety risks. With that in mind, here are some common red flags that you should look out for before tossing a rechargeable battery into your device.