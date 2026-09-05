5 Downsides Of Choosing Spotify Over Apple Music

If you'd like to stream music online, you might consider Apple Music or Spotify. These two stand out as possible options because they're among the major music streaming services available as of this writing. When comparing Apple Music and Spotify head-to-head, it's a tight race as they offer nearly the same value proposition – a wide catalog of music, cross-platform support across mobile and desktop apps, music discovery features, and playlists, to name a few.

Spotify has built a massive fan base of over 700 million users, thanks to its free subscription tier, excellent music discovery, social features, and availability across practically every platform. In addition to that, Spotify offers plenty of features that enhance your listening experience. If you haven't made up your mind yet, you might be leaning toward Spotify because of its free tier at a time when streaming services are hiking prices, or its handy features, like Spotify Connect and content variety, which includes audiobooks and podcasts.

But while Spotify has its advantages over Apple Music, the latter isn't totally behind in all the areas that matter in a music streaming platform. By choosing Spotify over Apple Music, you should be ready to make certain compromises as a music listener. If you're considering Spotify — or already use it as your go-to music streaming app and wonder what you might be missing — here are the biggest areas where Apple Music has the edge.