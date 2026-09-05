5 Of The Best Anker Accessories For The Google Pixel 10
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The Pixel 10 is still a great phone in 2026 despite the fact that Google already launched the Pixel 11 series. If you just bought a Pixel 10 or have had it since its 2025 launch and don't plan to upgrade anytime soon, it makes sense to pair it with accessories that can keep up with the phone. While you'll find a variety of accessories from Google that can upgrade your Pixel, there are plenty of third-party options that you'll find just as handy. Anker has built a reputation for making some of the best accessories, including power banks, chargers, cables, audio gear, and other gadgets.
That makes the company's catalog worth a look if you want to get more out of the Pixel 10. The best Anker accessories for your Google Pixel 10 are those that match the device's capabilities. For example, the Pixel 10 supports 29 W wired and 15 W wireless charging, so when buying a charger, make sure it meets those requirements. With that in mind, we've rounded up some of the best Anker accessories for the Pixel 10.
Whether you're looking for a better power brick to charge the device, a gadget to quickly top up its battery when you're away from a wall plug, more connectivity options, or something else, there is an accessory on this list to meet those needs. We've selected these gadgets based on compatibility and user ratings. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article.
Anker 511 Nano 3 Charger
The Pixel 10 ships with a USB-C-to-USB-C cable but no power brick, which is a bummer. Because of this move, you'll need to spend extra to get a power brick. Anker has lots of charging bricks, but you can't just get any for your Pixel 10 — it requires one with the USB Power Delivery PPS specification for the best experience. We recommend the Anker 511 Nano 3 Charger because it delivers a maximum power output of 30 W via the USB PD PPS specification, allowing you to charge the Pixel 10 at maximum speed.
The major downside here is that this power brick has only one USB-C port, so you can't charge multiple devices at the same time. On the upside, it doesn't cost much, with a list price of between $15.99 and $19.99 on Amazon depending on the color. Speaking of colors, you can get it in White, Lilac Purple, Phantom Black, Blue, or Green. As of this writing, this power brick has earned a solid 4.8-star rating out of 5 on Amazon, based on over 20,100 reviews.
Amazon shoppers mention its fast charging speeds, small size, and folding prongs as some of the things they love about it. The only major problem some users have reported is the brick failing after a while, but that shouldn't bother you too much, since Anker offers a 24-month warranty.
Anker MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand
While the Pixel 10 supports wireless charging, Google doesn't include a wireless charger out of the box. If you need a cable-free charging solution for your Pixel, Anker's MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is a great fit despite being marketed for iPhone users. What makes this charger a perfect fit is that it supports the Qi2 wireless charging standard, just like the Pixel 10 and Google's Pixelsnap charger.
The Anker MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand supports up to 15 W power output, so you won't compromise on charging speeds. The stand has two charging spots, with the upper deck dedicated to phones and the lower one for topping up your earbuds. However, the main caveat is that you'll need a 30 W charging brick for the stand to deliver its maximum 15 W output, according to Anker. The charging stand has LED lights that will flash white if the connected brick doesn't provide enough power.
As a bonus, this charging stand also supports Apple's MagSafe standard. On Amazon, the stand has received a 4.4-star rating from over 2,800 reviews. Users love the dual-charging functionality, sleek design, and fast-charging speeds. Most importantly, Pixel users say it works great. However, some folks have reported durability issues. The Anker MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand costs $53.99 (or $69.99 with a power brick) on Amazon and comes with a 5-foot USB-C-to-USB-C cable.
Anker Prime Power Bank
Under the hood, the Google Pixel 10 ships with a 4,970 mAh battery. However, a major downside of buying Google's Pixel smartphones is their poor battery life. That's where the Anker Prime Power Bank comes in. This power bank is small and weighs only 10.76 ounces, making it highly portable. That's despite having a 9,600 mAh cell that can charge your Pixel phone from 0 to 100 percent and still have extra juice left for top-ups.
It offers impressive 65 W charging speeds, more than double the Pixel 10's 29 W maximum, and even better, it comes with two USB-C ports. With both ports in use, one USB-C port provides a maximum output of 45 W, and the other 20 W. An interesting addition to the power bank that you won't find on most options on the market is a foldable two-prong plug. As a result, the power bank doubles as a wall charger, making recharging easy.
It has an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon from over 1,000 users, with its portability, dual power-brick and power-bank functionality, and charging speeds highlighted among its biggest strengths. Not every buyer has been satisfied with the purchase, though, with some wishing the battery capacity could've been bigger and others highlighting durability issues. The Anker Prime Power Bank costs $89.99, but you can get it for less due to regular discounts offered on Amazon.
Anker 515 USB-C to USB-C Cable
The Google Pixel 10's USB port uses the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard, which offers data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps. Unfortunately, the USB-C cable Google includes out of the box uses the older USB 2.0 standard, which offers maximum transfer speeds of 480 Mbps. If you use that cable for transferring files between your Pixel 10 and, say, your laptop, you won't get the top 10 Gbps that the phone's port supports. As a result, Anker's 515 USB-C to USB-C Cable is a massive upgrade over Google's own cable. This cable uses the USB4 standard and supports its top-line data transfer speeds of 40 Gbps.
That said, you won't actually enjoy the top 40 Gbps speeds. The Pixel 10's USB-C port limits the maximum transfer rate to 10 Gbps in this case, since the slowest link in the chain dictates the maximum rate. Regardless, using this cable improves your data transfer speeds by nearly 20-fold compared to the Pixel 10's companion USB-C cable. Besides data transfers, the cable is great for charging, with a 240 W rating, and you can also use it to connect your Pixel 10 to an external display.
Anker says it's built to withstand 5,000 bends, and it even offers an 18-month warranty for peace of mind. Users have given the cable a 4.7-star rating from over 1,600 reviews, with many praising its data transfer speeds and quality, although some find it too stiff for their liking.
Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub
Despite not being the top-end option in the Pixel 10 series, the Google Pixel 10 is a capable device. For instance, that simple USB-C port on the Pixel can do much more than just charge the device, including transferring data and mirroring the screen. To easily handle all these tasks at once, you need to invest in a USB-C hub. Anker's 7-in-1 USB-C Hub is a great choice because it offers seven different ports. These include two USB-A ports capable of 5 Gbps data transfer speed, two USB-C ports, a microSD card slot, a standard SD card slot, and an HDMI port.
All these ports give you versatility in the types of devices you can connect to the Pixel 10. Perhaps the most interesting feature here is the HDMI port, which lets you connect your Pixel 10 to an external display. Pixel 8 series devices and later have this capability built in, and starting in Android 16, Google added Desktop Mode, which offers a PC-like experience when you connect to an external display — and you can connect a mouse and keyboard to the device for the full experience.
The hub has been well received by users, with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 from over 35,100 reviews on Amazon as of this writing, with many praising its versatility and functionality. A few buyers have complained about reliability issues, but fortunately, Anker offers an 18-month warranty. The Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub costs $39.99.