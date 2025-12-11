Your Google Pixel's USB Port Does More Than Charge – Here's What Else It Can Do

Because they come from Google, the maker of Android, Pixel smartphones set the tone for the operating system with each yearly release. For users who want the fastest updates with the latest software features, there is often no alternative to the latest Pixel. But even though software is at the heart of the experience, the hardware Google ships is often equally appealing. From the stellar reputation its camera system has earned to the distinctive visor-like chassis that houses them, Pixel phones can hang with other flagships. However, it's not all top-shelf tech. Case in point: the USB-C port is a mixed bag.

In addition to charging, your Pixel can transfer data over USB-C. In some cases, it can even output audio and video. However, the limitations of these features vary between different generations of Pixel devices. Your smartphone's USB-C port can do more than you think, with some Pixel phones having fast, fully featured USB ports. On others, one of the most basic features you would reasonably expect from a flagship smartphone is bafflingly not available. That's why we're covering the practical limitations of your Pixel's USB-C port today, since the specs of a port dictate its capabilities.