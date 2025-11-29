Your Smartphone's USB-C Port Can Do More Than You Think

If you spend time on social media, you may have noticed that some content creators record using tiny microphones clipped to their clothes or (incorrectly) held in the hand. These are lavalier microphones, similar to those used on late-night television, and a good one can massively increase the quality of audio you record. Given their popularity among creators, several brands now make lavalier microphones designed for mobile content. They most often connect to the phone with a wireless USB-C receiver.

My personal choice has been the Saramonic Air, which I've been testing since late June. I've tested dirt-cheap alternatives that sound horrible, along with more expensive options from DJI and Rode, which sound excellent. There are a number of sub-$100 wireless microphone kits from those brands, which also appear to be well-reviewed, but I haven't tested them. The Air holds its own against other premium kits. It includes a wide array of accessories such as two wind muffs and a charging case, though you can get a version without the two more traditional line mics.

You don't need to be a creator to find use for a portable wireless microphone. I most recently recorded the ceremony at a family wedding, tucking a transmitter into the betrothed's suit and dress. Even with heavy wind, the recording came out well thanks to the Air's noise-canceling mode. I've even used it for Zoom meetings when I'm someplace noisy and want others to hear me over cafe chatter.