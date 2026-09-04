8 Multitools That Outshine Gerber In Price And Features

When you're looking for a cost-effective product, Amazon Basics products are hard to beat, though the low price may overshadow some glaring issues that explain why they cost so little. However, if you're looking for a worthwhile multitool, there's the Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Stainless Steel Multitool, which comes with several options and is easy to use for anyone, whether you're new to this tool or have had one in your pocket for years.

It comes in black and includes a knife, scissors, a bottle opener, a standard Phillips screwdriver, a metal file, a needle, and some less-than-everyday options, like a fish scaler or a hook remover. There are additional options for this product: 10-in-1 and 8-in-1, for those who don't need every tool. You can get it for $10.49.

Experts who have tried and reviewed this multitool believe it's a worthwhile, affordable choice that is built to last for several years. You might not use every item on it (like the fish hook or scaler), but many of the options are ones you can find yourself using every day. Customer reviews for it noted how heavy and handy it was, and how well-made it is, especially the knife.