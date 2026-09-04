8 Multitools That Outshine Gerber In Price And Features
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Gerber Gear is a well-known outdoor brand offering a wide range of camping kitchen equipment, cutting tools, and knives. The company also has several multitools that you can pick up, like the Gerber Suspension, which you can buy from Home Depot for camping trips. But some of these tools could prove to be pricier than you might be willing to pay, or you might find you'd like more tools on yours when carrying it around.
We searched around and found several other multitool options that surpass Gerber's products. We'll break down in more detail why we picked these multitools and how they compare to the Gerber products. However, we highlight that, on average, Gerber's multitools cost roughly $80 and included at least 12 tools. Any tool on this list should be cheaper and include more tools. Here are 8 multitools that outshine Gerber in price and features.
Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Stainless Steel Multitool
When you're looking for a cost-effective product, Amazon Basics products are hard to beat, though the low price may overshadow some glaring issues that explain why they cost so little. However, if you're looking for a worthwhile multitool, there's the Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Stainless Steel Multitool, which comes with several options and is easy to use for anyone, whether you're new to this tool or have had one in your pocket for years.
It comes in black and includes a knife, scissors, a bottle opener, a standard Phillips screwdriver, a metal file, a needle, and some less-than-everyday options, like a fish scaler or a hook remover. There are additional options for this product: 10-in-1 and 8-in-1, for those who don't need every tool. You can get it for $10.49.
Experts who have tried and reviewed this multitool believe it's a worthwhile, affordable choice that is built to last for several years. You might not use every item on it (like the fish hook or scaler), but many of the options are ones you can find yourself using every day. Customer reviews for it noted how heavy and handy it was, and how well-made it is, especially the knife.
Leatherman Wingman
The Leatherman Wingman is another worthwhile option if you're looking for a multitool with a pocket clip and a reliable pair of scissors, and that's an inexpensive purchase for everyday use. It comes with 14 tools, including spring-action needle-nose pliers, wire cutters, a combo knife, a package opener, a can and bottle opener, and several more for specific tasks, such as wire strippers and three different screwdriver heads.
It's a versatile option you can use around the house or keep handy if you're working professionally and need to do a quick task. It won't replace a more reliable, specialized tool, but it's a lightweight, compact multitool with good versatility. Available for $49.95, it is less than four inches long and weighs less than half a pound.
Experts say the Wingman is a great choice for anyone new to multitools, and the tools on it should be on a tool that costs more. Customers who picked up the Wingman highly recommend it for its excellent scissors and blades, its versatility, its affordability, and how good it feels in their hands across all its available tools.
Victorinox Swiss Army Ranger
Victorinox is the Swiss company behind the Swiss Army Knife, and it has a well-established reputation for creating a multitool. Not only are they known for creating high-grade products, but their products are also usually more expensive, and for good reason. There are cheaper alternatives that still hit well with customers, like the Victorinox Swiss Army Ranger 91mm, a multitool with 21 functions, including a multi-purpose hook, corkscrew, tweezers, toothpick, can opener, scissors, a fine screwdriver, and much more.
It's a smaller version than other Victorinox products, measuring about 3.5 inches long and weighing close to a quarter of a pound. But these smaller measurements make it easy to carry around, ready to use at a moment's notice when you're in a pinch. Available for $66.04, although this price can vary on Amazon.
Customers shared in their reviews of this product that they felt it was the correct size and compact, a sturdy multitool that felt solid to use across its many tools, and that all of the blades felt sharp from the start. There's also a Reddit thread of users sharing why they enjoyed picking up this multitool, from its tool versatility to the expected high quality that comes with the Victorinox name and is evident in the company's other products.
SOG PowerAccess Deluxe
For those who prefer a heavy multitool with some heft, you can go with SOG's PowerAccess Deluxe, a robust product that comes with 21 tools and is available for $72.74. Made from stainless steel and weighing a pound, the PowerAccess Deluxe comes with a pair of knife blades, a can and bottle opener, a Phillips screwdriver, a 1/4" driver and hex bit, two flat screwdrivers, needle-nose pliers, and several more tools available within it. This tool is one we believe outshines Swiss Army Knives.
The number of functions that come with the multitool is significant, ensuring you can get a specific job done and then use it on other projects. You can expect to use it in situations where you might not have been able to use other multitools, whether you're working professionally or around the house.
Experts highlight that the PowerAccess offers plenty of functions and is well-built for anyone looking for a reliable multitool at a reasonable price. Customers who have used it say it's tough and durable, ideal for multiple tasks, easy to use with one hand, and that the multitool's build quality is great. Amazon also highlights that customers who buy this multitool are unlikely to return it.
Wetols 21-in-1 Multitool
When you're looking for a more budget-friendly product, you can go with the Wetols 21-in-1 multitool, which is ideal for anyone who prefers to use it for smaller projects and tasks around the house. Available for $23.97, it's made of stainless steel, weighs a little over half a pound, and is over four inches long. The Wetols 21-in-1 comes with a sheath you can attach to the side of your belt for carrying, rather than keeping it in your pocket. It's a cheap multitool that has surprised a lot of Amazon customers with its positive reviews.
You'll find a sharp blade, wire cutters, regular pliers, needle-nose pliers, a can opener, a slotted screwdriver, and much more tucked away in this multitool, ready for you to use at a moment's notice. There's also the option to go with a larger tool that comes with 27 tools, rather than the standard 21. Ideal for anyone looking to try out a multitool before jumping into more expensive purchases.
Customer reviews highlight that this tool is incredibly sturdy to use, and when the tools come out, they lock into place for you to use; the carrying pouch makes it easy to bring with you, and the knives on this tool are already sharp and reliable.
Gordon 20-in-1
Another cost-effective option with a myriad of tools is the Gordon 20-in-1 multitool available at Harbor Freight. It's a popular, highly rated multitool that costs less than a Swiss Army Knife. You can get it for $39.99. It's made of stainless steel, weighs less than a pound, and is a little over four inches long, ideal for carrying in a pocket or in its customized holster on the side of a belt. The smaller, compact size should make it feel right at home inside a pocket.
The 20 tools you can find in the Gordon include standard pliers, needle-nose pliers, a wire stripper, a can and bottle opener, a knife, a screwdriver, bit drivers, scissors, and several options you might not use every day, like a window breaker or a gut hook. Still, these tools are nice to have and offer a good amount of versatility that anyone interested in owning a multitool can appreciate.
Wirecutter points out that it's a great option when you're not looking for a high-quality multitool that costs as much as other name brands, which can easily exceed $100. Many customers recommend it for its price, ease of use, size and weight, and the well-constructed tools it includes.
Rocktol Gen R
The Rocktol Gen-R multitool has been praised by customers as a worthwhile purchase, with several reviews detailing that it is a sturdy and functional purchase and a good alternative to other noteworthy brands, such as Leatherman, given its price of $41.39, available in silver, or you can pay a little more to get it in black. For that price, it comes with 27 tools, like a Phillips screwdriver, needle-nose pliers, regular pliers, scissors, a serrated blade, a liner lock, a wire stripper, a can and bottle opener, and much more.
The multitool comes with a built-in belt clip, or you can use the sheath and attach it to the side of a belt. It also comes with screwdriver bits you can swap out depending on the job you need to do. With all 27 tools in it, it's barely four inches long and weighs a little over half a pound, which can feel a little heavy compared to other multitools, but it doesn't take up as much space in your pocket.
The customer reviews highlight that they're pleasantly surprised by how sharp the knife blades are on this tool, the value they get compared to other bigger-brand tools, and how much they use it on a daily basis. Cleverhiker agrees with customers on how effective it is as a budget multitool option on the market.
Perwin 17-in-1 Stainless Steel
Listed as an Amazon's Choice purchase, the Perwin 17-in-1 Multitool can be a viable option for anyone looking for a reliable tool with a reasonable price tag. Available for $24.99, the Perwin is made of stainless steel, weighs a little over half a pound, and measures less than 4.5 inches long when closed. It's one of the several multitools that you can find on Amazon for under $50.
The Perwin comes with a sheath that you can attach to your belt for easy access while working or when moving around. It's a worthwhile tool to bring camping, as it comes with needle-nose pliers, 3mm and 5mm flat screwdrivers, a can and bottle opener, scissors, a threading needle, and several other tools, like a knife and a saw.
Experts who have tried it for themselves say the quality of this tool is on par with one twice its price, and recommend it to anyone wanting a budget tool on their belt. Customers also share in their reviews that it's a good size to carry around, that it was a reliable replacement for a Gerber Suspension multitool, and that they found it was well-built when using it around their home. Amazon highlights that customers rarely return this item, supporting its overall quality and reliability.
Methodology
When picking a multitool for this list, we focused on products that frequently appeared at the top of Amazon search results, along with recommendations from review sites such as CleverHiker, Outdoor Gear Lab, and Wirecutter. We also focused on products priced below the average price of Gerber multitools, which is around $80. Additionally, Gerber multitools average at least 12 tools across their models, and any product we list must meet or exceed that number.
When selecting any of these multitools, we focused on high-quality products with good durability, versatility, tool usefulness, ease of use, and price, which was also a factor when adding any product to our list, compared to Gerber.